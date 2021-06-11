Dustin Hoffman is to lead the cast of the comedy-drama 'Sam & Kate' with his son Jake Hoffman, Sissy Spacek and Schuyler Fisk.
Dustin Hoffman will lead the cast of 'Sam & Kate'.
The 83-year-old actor will star in the comedy-drama with his son Jake Hoffman, Sissy Spacek and Schuyler Fisk.
Darren Le Gallo is writing and making his directorial debut on the project. He will also produce with Ben Shields Catlin, Orian Williams, Ford Corbett and Cindy Bru. Amy Adams and Stacy O'Neil are executive producing for Bond Group Entertainment.
The film is a life-affirming tale that is set in a small town at the heart of the country. Dustin plays Bill, a larger-than-life father being taken care of by Sam (Jake Hoffman), who has returned home to look after his ailing father.
While back at home, Sam falls for local woman Kate (Fisk) and at the same time Bill has a romantic interest in her mother Tina (Spacek). The four are forced to confront their pasts while trying to make new love work in their lives.
Williams said: "Darren's heartfelt script brings the experience of family to the screen in a whole new way."
Volition Media Partners will be financing with Bankside Films handling foreign sales as the film heads to the Virtual Cannes market next week.
Stephen Kelliher of Bankside Films said: "'Sam & Kate' is a beautifully observed story which celebrates the magic of finding that person who sees you for who you are and enables you to be the best version of yourself.
"In a world where we crave connection and belonging, audiences around the world will love watching this uplifting and life-affirming story unfold."
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha) is on his way to becoming the new Woody Allen, which...
Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman) is a celebrated New York artist, whose quick-temper and filter-less conversation...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
A whooshing pace and snappy dialogue help bring this true story to life, tracing the...
Lance Armstrong was an athlete the entire world loved to support. Having beaten testicular cancer...
Stet is just 11-years-old and struggling to come to terms with his mother's death. He...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
Lance Armstrong is a cycling legend, with seven Tour De France wins under his belt...
Some people are far more important than you might think. For one lowly cobbler, things...
Like comfort food, this movie has very little nutritional value, but it sure goes down...
Jack Black's cuddly alter-ego is back for another epic adventure in this lively, colourful sequel....