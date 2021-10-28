Duran Duran would be "quite happy" to be turned into holograms for a tour - once they've kicked the bucket.

The 'Anniversary' hitmakers - who are currently locked in a fierce chart battle with Sir Elton John - wouldn't want virtual versions of themselves to hit the road while they are still alive, just like ABBA have announced with their upcoming 'ABBA Voyage' avatar shows.

However, they wouldn't have a problem with it once they've all passed on.

Speaking to The Mirror, drummer Roger Taylor, 61, said: “Once we’re gone. Once we’ve kicked the bucket, that would be fine – we’d be quite happy with that.”

Roger insisted the 'Wild Boys' stars have no plans to quit touring just yet.

The sticksman said: "We’ve had to slow down a little bit, we take it a little bit easier.

“We’ll probably end up like The Rolling Stones – they do about a gig a week.”

He added: "Once you take away that spontaneity, I think you are losing something.

“It’s not something we would do at the moment, while we are still standing.”

Asked about their bid for number one, which sees their LP 'Future Past' up against 'The Lockdown Sessions' by the 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker, Roger said: “How incredible that two artists who have been in the business for almost 100 years combined are vying for a top spot.”

Meanwhile, Duran Duran are working on a Hollywood biopic.

The British new wave band are in talks to make a movie about their remarkable career, with band members Simon Le Bon, NICK RHODES and John and Roger Taylor all involved in negotiations.

The film will chart the group's formation in the late 1970s and their success during the following decade. It will also document the reunion of the band's most successful lineup in 2001.

Roger revealed that the group want rising stars to portray them in the film.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It's something that is under discussion. It is being discussed and we've had different scripts and ideas put forward.

"We haven't quite decided on the right one yet. But there are things in development so we will see where they go. We would love to do something like that and I think something will happen in the next few years."