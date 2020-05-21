Duane 'Dog' Chapman is feeling ''so sad'' as he marks his first wedding anniversary since his late wife Beth Chapman's death.

The 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star lost his spouse Beth in June last year when she died after a long battle with throat cancer, and on Wednesday (20.05.20), the star remembered her in a touching tribute to mark their wedding anniversary - the first milestone since her passing.

Posting a picture of himself with Beth on Instagram, he wrote: ''She said Big Daddy your going to be so sad when I am not here on our next anniversary why did she have to be so right ?? (sic)''

Dog is now engaged to new beau Francie Frane, and revealed earlier this month the couple fell in love after they bonded over their shared experience with loss, as Francie has also mourned the death of a spouse.

He explained: ''For a living, she's a rancher and she recently lost her husband to cancer six months before I lost Beth Chapman so we hopped on the phone, started talking to each other, crying and consoling each other and then one thing led to another and it's just incredible that I've been able to meet someone like her. With Francie, I'm allowed to speak about Beth, we speak about her husband. We cry. We hold each other.''

The 67-year-old bounty hunter cried ''every single day'' both before and after Beth was sick with throat cancer, but has credited Francie with helping him find his feet once again.

He added: ''I am a fixer. I have to catch bad guys. I got to be at the top of my game. I can't feel sorry for myself or guilty. I got to go out there and make a difference. That's what I do for a living so I've got to man up. She helps me do that.''

And Dog believes Beth would ''approve'' of his new partner.

He said: ''As far as my gene pool, I think she would approve. I didn't have ranchers in my gene pool. I don't know if Beth even knows. She's kicking around with the angels. She's all happy. I don't know if she knows.''