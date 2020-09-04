Duane 'Dog' Chapman doesn't fear death after his wife's passing.

The 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star tragically lost his wife Beth Chapman to cancer in June 2019 and he admits that since her death, he is no longer ''afraid'' to die, but insists he doesn't want to die.

He said: ''It is the worst thing I have ever been through in my entire life. It just feels terrible to lose a spouse and have your wife go before you. I've had to adjust - Beth isn't there anymore telling me to stay back or warning me a guy is about to shoot. But I'm no longer afraid to die. I don't want to die, but I'm not scared anymore. When I go to catch somebody, I stick out my chest and go for it.''

And Duane admitted he didn't want to film the final series of 'Dog's Most Wanted' because of Beth's health struggles but she insisted on it as she wanted to continue filming the show she loved so much.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, he added: ''Fans will know from watching our shows that I could always recommend things to Beth, but I could never tell her what to do. I told her we shouldn't do this series. If it was me in her position, there would be no way we would be filming and going out looking for guys. But she wanted to do it, and she says it in Dog's Most Wanted when she goes, 'This is not Big Daddy's idea, this is mine'. She chose to do that. Viewers can expect a lot of tears, but there's laughter too and a lot of action.''