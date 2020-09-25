duane 'dog' chapman's fiancée ''fit right in'' on her first bounty hunt.

The 67-year-old star got engaged to Francie Frane in May this year and was delighted to find she was a ''natural'' investigator when she came out to work with him.

In a preview of 'The Dr. Oz Show' obtained by People magazine, Dog said: ''I know she's a hunter. Her and her two sons have hunted bow hunt, so they track, they look for things that the prey leaves behind. And so she's kind of a natural.

''She just fit right in. She started getting leads and writing them down, so there's more than just tracking and hunting.

''The investigation behind the investigation. And she's really, really good at that.''

Dog and Francie got engaged just 11 months after the death of his wife Beth Chapman in June 2019, and he previously explained the pair grew close because they both understand what it's like to lose a spouse.

Francie lost her husband to cancer six months before Beth died, and Dog has said he and his new fiancé ''cry'' and ''hold each other'' while reminiscing about their respective partners.

Dog explained: ''For a living, she's a rancher and she recently lost her husband to cancer six months before I lost Beth Chapman so we hopped on the phone, started talking to each other, crying and consoling each other and then one thing led to another and it's just incredible that I've been able to meet someone like her. With Francie, I'm allowed to speak about Beth, we speak about her husband. We cry. We hold each other.''

And the bounty hunter is convinced Beth would ''approve'' of his new partner.

He said: ''As far as my gene pool, I think she would approve. I didn't have ranchers in my gene pool. I don't know if Beth even knows. She's kicking around with the angels. She's all happy. I don't know if she knows.''