Dua Lipa goes all out super-sexy Jessie Cowgirl as she dons some chaps and a Stetson in her new video for 'Love Again'. Dua's new visual, for a track that was originally included on her award winning 'Future Nostalgia' album, dropped on the same day that she also released a new single, 'CAN THEY HEAR US'.
'CAN THEY HEAR US (From ‘Gully’ with original Daniel Heath Score)' is a track that is taken from the feature film, 'Gully', which received it's international premier on June 4th. The Nabil Elderkin flick was originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 27, 2019 but has only just received it's full debut. The soundtrack is provided by many artists including, Ty Dolla $ign, 21 Savage, Gary Clark Jr and Dua Lipa. The film, starring among others, Jacob Latimore ('Maze Runner'), Charlie Plummer ('Boardwalk Empire') and Amber Heard ('Justice League'), is about disaffected youth tormented by a violent past.
Whilst the film from which Dua's latest single maybe receiving mixed reviews her own album continues to go from strength to strength. Dua Lipa not only won a Grammy this year for Best Pop Vocal Album she also won a BRIT Award for Best British Album as well as one for British Female Solo Artist. The love for 'Future Nostalgia' has been further fuelled by it's subsequent re-imagined versions, 'Club Future Nostalgia' and 'Future Nostalgia (The Moonlight Edition)'.
Dua's latest video will no doubt re-ignite the spark that she lit back in March of 2020 when her original album first dropped. 'Love Again', Dua's 'Your Woman' (White Town) sampling soft dance track, gets a whole new lease of life with the introduction of her new video. Dua rides the mechanical bull like she's a natural born cowgirl. With rodeo clowns and a whole host of choreographed dancing there's a lot going on in Dua Lipa's latest video.
As the video premiered Dua Lipa took to Instagram to say, "thank you to my gang for always pullin through! We shot this video in the midst of our Brits rehearsals and prep. Learnt the choreo in 45 mins, kept adding outfits mid shoot but we did the damn thaaaang!!Thank you."
