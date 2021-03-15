During a socially distanced 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Centre in downtown LA, Dua Lipa not only lifted an award for Best Pop Vocal but also gave a great performance of her songs 'Levitating' and 'Don't Start Now'. Taking to the stage with DaBaby, Dua Lipa stole the show in her pink outfits.
Dua Lipa won her award for her stunning album 'Future Nostalgia', an album that has not only won her a whole host of fans but one that has been, almost universally, critically acclaimed. 'Future Nostalgia' beat the likes of Justin Bieber's 'Changes', Taylor Swift's award winning 'folklore', Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica' and Harry Styles' second solo album, 'Fine Line'.
Dua Lipa's live performance clearly showed why she had not only been nominated but also why she had gone on to win the prestigious award for Best Pop Vocal, an award previously won by Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Adele and Amy Winehouse among others. Dua owned the stage in front of her contemporaries as she sang and danced like a true superstar.
Appearing initially in an off the shoulder waisted coat-dress, with a coordinated matching mic and mic stand, Dua set the stage for the entrance of a very dappper DaBaby. Clad entirely in white, DaBaby could have given James Bond a run for his money in the suave and sophisticated category.
Lipa re-appeared as she walked down the Art Deco inspired on-stage staircase with a new shorter double-breasted jacket and matching heeled boots. At the breakdown of the song, and as the dancers parted, Dua stepped forward minus the jacket ensuring that all eyes were definitely focused on her performance. Dua Lipa and her posse of dancers dazzled the audience before them with a captivating performance worthy of the Grammy's. Dua Lipa was undoubtedly a fitting winner and most likely to be a future recipient of more awards.
