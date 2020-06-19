Dua Lipa's boyfriend Anwar Hadid will star as her love interest in her new music video.

The 20-year-old model has been drafted in to film some steamy scenes with Dua, 24, as the Covid-19 pandemic means she can't get up close and personal with a stranger for the video and Anwar is delighted he doesn't have to see his girlfriend ''writhing around with another man''.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Dua has been getting back to work in London this week and has been shooting for her next music video.

''Things were put on ice originally but with lockdown easing slower than they expected, they decided to push ahead and shoot a video with Anwar because he and Dua do not need to be two metres apart from each other.

''It's great for Anwar because he won't have to see Dua writhing around with another man, not to mention the boost it will give his profile by being in the video.

''They have done some sexy scenes too, so it has been fun for them both.''

The song will be for her fourth single from the album 'Future Nostalgia'.

Meanwhile, Dua recently gushed that there is ''nothing sweeter'' than Anwar as she marked their first anniversary together earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ''nothing sweeter than 365 days joint at the hip with you (sic)''

Anwar commented on the post, writing: 'Miii lovelyyy (sic)''

Meanwhile, the singer previously confessed she is ''learning so much more'' about her boyfriend during their time in self-isolation together.

She said: ''It's been really great - easy and fun and chill. We've been making the most of this because we got all this extra time that we weren't expecting to just hang out. It's been an absolute blast, and we're learning so much more about each other.''

Dua and Anwar were first linked in 2019, with the pair bonding over their love of music.