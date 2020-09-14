Dua Lipa appears alongside Billy Idol on Miley Cyrus' upcoming album.

After the pair teased fans about their duet by posting pictures in the studio with the record's producer, Andrew Watt, the 'Midnight Sky' hitmaker has revealed the 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker and the punk rock legend have laid down their vocals to appear on her follow-up to 2017's 'Younger Now'.

Speaking on New Zealand's The Edge radio, she said: ''You guys think I'm joking, like Britney and Nine Inch Nails, but I'm not, I've got Billy Idol and Dua Lipa on the same record.''

The 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' singer had already teased a song that sounds like ''Britney and Trent [Reznor, Nine Inch Nails] had a song together'', which suggests Dua and Billy appear on the same track.

There's still no official release date for the record, but Miley insisted: ''I've been working on this body of work for such a long time, I just want it to get to live its fullest potential.''

Elsewhere, Miley teased that her song with Mark Ronson, 'High', is one of her favourites on the LP, and was penned when she was working on her sobriety.

She said: ''When I called Mark that day to get in the studio, I had said to him 'I was gonna call you, or someone that I shouldn't.'

''This was also at the time when I was working on getting sober and kind of figuring out sobriety and was like, if I can't get high, I'm just going to write about it.

''It's one of my favourite songs off the record.''

Mark recently teased that the pop star's vocal is ''11/10'' on the track.

Sharing a tweet by a Miley stan account, which read: ''@MileyCyrus confirmed a new song produced by Mark Ronson that will be on the album called ''High''! #M7 #MidnightSky'', he added that ''this song will make you call every ex you ever had. Miley's vocal is 11/10 (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Mother's Daughter' singer previously explained that it didn't ''feel appropriate'' sharing her music in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The record is rock-influenced and inspired Miley to have her hair cut in a mullet style.

Admitting she was ready to head out on tour, she said: ''But it's hard to feel appropriate releasing music at this time.

''But I made a record that's kind of rock influenced, hence my mullet. This was not just a random Wednesday 'Tiger King' haircut.

''This was to go with the new music, but now I'm rolling through Calabasas with a Joe Exotic mullet.''