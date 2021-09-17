Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, The Kid LAROI, Alice Cooper, The Cult and Primal Scream make up this week’s tour announcements, with starting line-ups for 2022 editions of Green Man, TRNSMT, Great Escape, Lytham, Download Festival in Germany and Posty Fest revealed.

Meanwhile Stone Temple Pilots and Bush cancel their co-headlining tour, and GZA reveals the rescheduled dates for his upcoming UK shows.

Newly announced tour dates

Ed Sheeran + – = ÷ x 2022 Tour

With his new album ‘=‘ set to drop on October 29th, Ed Sheeran announces the first leg of his 2022 UK and European stadium tour. Tickets go on sale from September 25th 2021.

April 28 – Páirc Uí Chaoimh - Cork, IE

May 5 – Thomond Park - Limerick, IE

May 12 – Boucher Road Playing Fields - Belfast, UK

May 26 – Principality Stadium - Cardiff, UK

May 27 – Principality Stadium - Cardiff, UK

June 3 – Stadium of Light - Sunderland UK

June 4 – Stadium of Light - Sunderland, UK

June 10 – Etihad Stadium - Manchester UK

June 11 – Etihad Stadium - Manchester UK

June 16 – Hampden Park - Glasgow, UK

June 17 – Hampden Park - Glasgow, UK

June 29 – Wembley Stadium - London, UK

June 30 – Wembley Stadium - London, UK

July 1 – Wembley Stadium - London, UK

July 7 – Veltins-Arena - Gelsenkirchen, DE

July 14 – Johan Cruijff ArenA - Amsterdam, NL

July 15 – Johan Cruijff ArenA - Amsterdam, NL

July 22 – King Baudouin Stadium - Brussels, BE

July 29 – Stade De France - Paris, FR

August 4 – Øresundsparken - Copenhagen, DK

August 10 – Ullevi - Gothenburg, SE

August 20 – Olympic Stadium - Helsinki, FI

August 25 – PGE Narodowy - Warsaw, PL

September 1 – Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, AT

September 10 – Olympiastadion - Munich, DE

September 16 – Letzigrund Stadion - Zurich, CH

September 23 – Deutsche Bank Park - Frankfurt, DE

Dua Lipa 2022 Future Nostalgia North American tour

Celebrating her critically acclaimed Grammy-nominated record Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa embarks on a North American run of dates between February and April next year with some stellar guests. All dates are supported by Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï except where specified.

February 9 – Miami, FL - FTX Arena

February 11 – Orlando, FL - Amway Center

February 12 – Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

February 14 – Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

February 16 – Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

February 18 – Boston, MA - TD Garden

February 19 – Philadephia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

February 22 – Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

February 23 – Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

February 25 – Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

February 26 – Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Arena

March 1 – New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

March 2 – Washington DC - Capital One Arena

March 4 – Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

March 5 – Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

March 8 – Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

March 9 – Chicago, IL - United Center

March 12 – Houston, TX - Toyota Center

March 13 – Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

March 15 – Denver, CO - Ball Arena (w/ Megan Thee Stallion & Caroline Polachek)

March 17 – Tulsa, OK - BOK Center (w/ Megan Thee Stallion & Caroline Polachek)

March 20 – Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center (w/ Megan Thee Stallion & Caroline Polachek)

March 22 – Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

March 25 – Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

March 27 – San Jose, CA - SAP Center

March 29 – Portland, OR - Moda Center

March 31 – Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

April 1 – Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

The Kid LAROI 2022 End Of The World Tour

Aussie rapper The Kid LAROI will embark on his first ever global tour from January next year, with dates spanning North America, Europe and the UK, as well as Australia and New Zealand. He recently revealed that he was hoping to drop his first full-length album ahead of the tour.

North America

January 29 – Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

February 1 – Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

February 3 – San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

February 5 – Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

February 7 – Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

February 8 – Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

February 10 – Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

February 11 – Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

February 12 – Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

February 15 – Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

February 16 – Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis

February 17 – Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

February 19 – Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

February 21 – Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

February 23 – Toronto, ON - HISTORY

February 24 – Montreal, QC - MTELUS

February 27 – New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

March 1 – Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston

March 2 – Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

March 4 – Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE! Indoors

March 5 – Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Indoors

March 6 – Washington, D.C. - Echostage

March 8 – Miami, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

March 9 – Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando

March 10 – Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Europe/UK

March 28 - Copenhagen, DK - VEGA Main Hall

March 31 – Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene

April 2 – Stockholm, SE - Fryshuset

April 4 – Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle

April 5 – Offenbach, DE - Stadthalle

April 6 – Munich, DE - Muffathalle

April 8 – Milan, IT - Fabrique

April 10 – Zurich, CH - X-Tra

April 11 – Cologne, DE - E-Werk

April 13 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU - Rockhal Mainhall

April 14 – Paris, FR - Elysee Montmartre

April 16 – Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Max

April 17 – Tilburg, NL - Poppodium 013

April 18 – Brussels, BE - La Madeleine

April 20 – Manchester, UK - Victoria Warehouse

April 22 – London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

April 23 – Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

April 27 – Glasgow, UK - Academy

April 28 – Dublin, IE - Olympia

Australia/New Zealand

May 26 – Sydney, AU - Qudos Bank Arena

May 30 – Perth, AU – RAC Arena

June 1 – Adelaide, AU - Entertainment Centre

June 3 – Melbourne, AU - Rod Laver Arena

June 6 – Brisbane, AU - Riverstage

June 10 – Wellington, NZ - TSB Arena

June 11 – Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena

Alice Cooper and The Cult 2022 UK arena tour

Shock rocker Alice Cooper and post-punk band The Cult are co-headlining a short run of UK-wide arena dates in May and June 2022.

May 23 – Swansea - Swansea Arena

May 25 – London - The O2

May 27 – Manchester - AO Arena

May 28 – Glasgow - The SSE Hydro

May 30 – Birmingham - Resorts World Arena

June 1 – Leeds - First Direct Arena

Primal Scream ‘Screamadelica’ UK tour

Scottish rock band Primal Scream will be performing their iconic album Screamadelica in full on three UK dates next year, to celebrate the Mercury Prize winning record’s 30th anniversary.

July 1 – Glasgow - Queen’s Park

July 9 – Manchester - Castlefield Bowl

July 16 – London - Alexandra Palace Park

New festival announcements

Green Man Festival 2022

August 18-21 | Brecon Beacons

For the 20th anniversary edition of Green Man, 2020’s Mercury Prize winner Michael Kiwanuka is the first act and headliner to be announced for 2022. Set to appear on the Mountain Stage, the singer was initially meant to perform in 2020 before the event was cancelled due to COVID-19, though he was not on the bill at last month’s return event.

Line-up:

Michael Kiwanuka

TRNSMT Festival 2022

July 8-10 | Glasgow Green

The first wave of artists are announced for Scotland’s TRNSMT Festival, with The Strokes and Lewis Capaldi headlining.

Line-up:

The Strokes, Lewis Capaldi, Beabadoobee, Foals, Fontaines D.C., Jimmy Eat World, The Snuts, Sigrid, Wolf Alice

Lytham Festival 2022

June 28 - July 10 | Lytham Green

This year’s event in Lancashire will expand from 5 days to 10 days, with The Strokes announced as headliners and more headliners to be announced soon.

Line-up:

The Strokes, Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, Lionel Richie, Tears For Fears

The Great Escape 2022

May 11-14 | Brighton

The first fifty acts are announced for Brighton’s Great Escape, returning after two years of frustrating cancellations due to the pandemic. You don’t have to wait until next year to experience these acts though, as they’ll be performing across Brighton and London for the festival’s First Fifty showcase set to take place live and online from November 17th-19th.

Line-up:

Adam Melchor, Alice Pisano, Bxks, Charmaine, Conchur White, Conor Albert, Crown Lands, Cv Vision, Daisy Brain, Dea Matrona, Deema, Delilah Montagu, Dora, Dreya Mac, Efè, Enny, Enumclaw, Finn Askew, Gabriels, Gallus, Gustaf, Hamish Hawk, Heights, Hussy, Isabelle Brown, Jada, Johanna Warren, Kam-bu, Keg, Kill Birds, Kwaku Asante, Lime Garden, Lunar Vacation, Malady, Maple Glider, Miso Extra, Mysie, Powerplant, Priya Ragu, Sam Ryder, Sipho, Someone, Sycco, Teke::teke, Tems, The Clockworks, Unschooling, Ur Monarch, Wallice, Wu-lu

Download Festival Germany 2022

June 24 | Hockenheimring, Germany

For the inaugural German Download event, Metallica have been announced to headline; previously having performed at the Donington Park versions three times before in 2004, 2006 and 2012.

Line-up:

Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, Sabaton

Posty Fest 2021

October 30-31 | ATA&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

For the imminent third edition of his epic October festival, Post Malone has now unveiled the full line-up. This will be the first Posty Fest to take place since 2019.

Line-up:

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyga, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G, Jack Harlow, Koe Wetzel, Kenny Mason, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, Gatecreeper, Tyla Yaweh, Roddy Ricch, Turnstile, Peach Tree Rascals, Iann Dior, Loveleo, RMR, Clever, Rod Wave, $uicideboy$

More live music news

GZA Liquid Swords 25th anniversary UK tour

GZA has been forced to reschedule his Liquid Swords 25th anniversary UK tour to next year, after the pandemic has prevented the tour going ahead for the last two years.

New tour dates:

February 25 – Brighton - Concorde 2

February 26 – London - Electric Brixton

February 27 – Bristol - SWX

February 28 – Newcastle - Riverside

March 1 – Birmingham - O2 Institute

March 2 – Manchester - O2 Ritz

March 3 – Leeds - Belgrave Music Hall

March 5 – Sheffield - Foundry

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush cancel tour

The rock bands Stone Temple Pilots and Bush have had to axe their US co-headlining tour completely due to “unfortunate and unavoidable COVID-related circumstances”. They were due to kick off a run of dates on September 30th, but now only Stone Temple Pilots’ solo tour will go ahead as planned on October 17th.