Tour and festival announcements for September 17th 2021.
Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, The Kid LAROI, Alice Cooper, The Cult and Primal Scream make up this week’s tour announcements, with starting line-ups for 2022 editions of Green Man, TRNSMT, Great Escape, Lytham, Download Festival in Germany and Posty Fest revealed.
Meanwhile Stone Temple Pilots and Bush cancel their co-headlining tour, and GZA reveals the rescheduled dates for his upcoming UK shows.
Newly announced tour dates
Ed Sheeran + – = ÷ x 2022 Tour
With his new album ‘=‘ set to drop on October 29th, Ed Sheeran announces the first leg of his 2022 UK and European stadium tour. Tickets go on sale from September 25th 2021.
April 28 – Páirc Uí Chaoimh - Cork, IE
May 5 – Thomond Park - Limerick, IE
May 12 – Boucher Road Playing Fields - Belfast, UK
May 26 – Principality Stadium - Cardiff, UK
May 27 – Principality Stadium - Cardiff, UK
June 3 – Stadium of Light - Sunderland UK
June 4 – Stadium of Light - Sunderland, UK
June 10 – Etihad Stadium - Manchester UK
June 11 – Etihad Stadium - Manchester UK
June 16 – Hampden Park - Glasgow, UK
June 17 – Hampden Park - Glasgow, UK
June 29 – Wembley Stadium - London, UK
June 30 – Wembley Stadium - London, UK
July 1 – Wembley Stadium - London, UK
July 7 – Veltins-Arena - Gelsenkirchen, DE
July 14 – Johan Cruijff ArenA - Amsterdam, NL
July 15 – Johan Cruijff ArenA - Amsterdam, NL
July 22 – King Baudouin Stadium - Brussels, BE
July 29 – Stade De France - Paris, FR
August 4 – Øresundsparken - Copenhagen, DK
August 10 – Ullevi - Gothenburg, SE
August 20 – Olympic Stadium - Helsinki, FI
August 25 – PGE Narodowy - Warsaw, PL
September 1 – Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, AT
September 10 – Olympiastadion - Munich, DE
September 16 – Letzigrund Stadion - Zurich, CH
September 23 – Deutsche Bank Park - Frankfurt, DE
Dua Lipa 2022 Future Nostalgia North American tour
Celebrating her critically acclaimed Grammy-nominated record Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa embarks on a North American run of dates between February and April next year with some stellar guests. All dates are supported by Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï except where specified.
February 9 – Miami, FL - FTX Arena
February 11 – Orlando, FL - Amway Center
February 12 – Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
February 14 – Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
February 16 – Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
February 18 – Boston, MA - TD Garden
February 19 – Philadephia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
February 22 – Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
February 23 – Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
February 25 – Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
February 26 – Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Arena
March 1 – New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
March 2 – Washington DC - Capital One Arena
March 4 – Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
March 5 – Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
March 8 – Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
March 9 – Chicago, IL - United Center
March 12 – Houston, TX - Toyota Center
March 13 – Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
March 15 – Denver, CO - Ball Arena (w/ Megan Thee Stallion & Caroline Polachek)
March 17 – Tulsa, OK - BOK Center (w/ Megan Thee Stallion & Caroline Polachek)
March 20 – Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center (w/ Megan Thee Stallion & Caroline Polachek)
March 22 – Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
March 25 – Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
March 27 – San Jose, CA - SAP Center
March 29 – Portland, OR - Moda Center
March 31 – Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
April 1 – Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
The Kid LAROI 2022 End Of The World Tour
Aussie rapper The Kid LAROI will embark on his first ever global tour from January next year, with dates spanning North America, Europe and the UK, as well as Australia and New Zealand. He recently revealed that he was hoping to drop his first full-length album ahead of the tour.
North America
January 29 – Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
February 1 – Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
February 3 – San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
February 5 – Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
February 7 – Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
February 8 – Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
February 10 – Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
February 11 – Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
February 12 – Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
February 15 – Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
February 16 – Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis
February 17 – Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
February 19 – Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
February 21 – Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
February 23 – Toronto, ON - HISTORY
February 24 – Montreal, QC - MTELUS
February 27 – New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
March 1 – Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston
March 2 – Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
March 4 – Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE! Indoors
March 5 – Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Indoors
March 6 – Washington, D.C. - Echostage
March 8 – Miami, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
March 9 – Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando
March 10 – Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Europe/UK
March 28 - Copenhagen, DK - VEGA Main Hall
March 31 – Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene
April 2 – Stockholm, SE - Fryshuset
April 4 – Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle
April 5 – Offenbach, DE - Stadthalle
April 6 – Munich, DE - Muffathalle
April 8 – Milan, IT - Fabrique
April 10 – Zurich, CH - X-Tra
April 11 – Cologne, DE - E-Werk
April 13 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU - Rockhal Mainhall
April 14 – Paris, FR - Elysee Montmartre
April 16 – Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Max
April 17 – Tilburg, NL - Poppodium 013
April 18 – Brussels, BE - La Madeleine
April 20 – Manchester, UK - Victoria Warehouse
April 22 – London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
April 23 – Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
April 27 – Glasgow, UK - Academy
April 28 – Dublin, IE - Olympia
Australia/New Zealand
May 26 – Sydney, AU - Qudos Bank Arena
May 30 – Perth, AU – RAC Arena
June 1 – Adelaide, AU - Entertainment Centre
June 3 – Melbourne, AU - Rod Laver Arena
June 6 – Brisbane, AU - Riverstage
June 10 – Wellington, NZ - TSB Arena
June 11 – Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena
Alice Cooper and The Cult 2022 UK arena tour
Shock rocker Alice Cooper and post-punk band The Cult are co-headlining a short run of UK-wide arena dates in May and June 2022.
May 23 – Swansea - Swansea Arena
May 25 – London - The O2
May 27 – Manchester - AO Arena
May 28 – Glasgow - The SSE Hydro
May 30 – Birmingham - Resorts World Arena
June 1 – Leeds - First Direct Arena
Primal Scream ‘Screamadelica’ UK tour
Scottish rock band Primal Scream will be performing their iconic album Screamadelica in full on three UK dates next year, to celebrate the Mercury Prize winning record’s 30th anniversary.
July 1 – Glasgow - Queen’s Park
July 9 – Manchester - Castlefield Bowl
July 16 – London - Alexandra Palace Park
New festival announcements
Green Man Festival 2022
August 18-21 | Brecon Beacons
For the 20th anniversary edition of Green Man, 2020’s Mercury Prize winner Michael Kiwanuka is the first act and headliner to be announced for 2022. Set to appear on the Mountain Stage, the singer was initially meant to perform in 2020 before the event was cancelled due to COVID-19, though he was not on the bill at last month’s return event.
Line-up:
Michael Kiwanuka
TRNSMT Festival 2022
July 8-10 | Glasgow Green
The first wave of artists are announced for Scotland’s TRNSMT Festival, with The Strokes and Lewis Capaldi headlining.
Line-up:
The Strokes, Lewis Capaldi, Beabadoobee, Foals, Fontaines D.C., Jimmy Eat World, The Snuts, Sigrid, Wolf Alice
Lytham Festival 2022
June 28 - July 10 | Lytham Green
This year’s event in Lancashire will expand from 5 days to 10 days, with The Strokes announced as headliners and more headliners to be announced soon.
Line-up:
The Strokes, Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, Lionel Richie, Tears For Fears
The Great Escape 2022
May 11-14 | Brighton
The first fifty acts are announced for Brighton’s Great Escape, returning after two years of frustrating cancellations due to the pandemic. You don’t have to wait until next year to experience these acts though, as they’ll be performing across Brighton and London for the festival’s First Fifty showcase set to take place live and online from November 17th-19th.
Line-up:
Adam Melchor, Alice Pisano, Bxks, Charmaine, Conchur White, Conor Albert, Crown Lands, Cv Vision, Daisy Brain, Dea Matrona, Deema, Delilah Montagu, Dora, Dreya Mac, Efè, Enny, Enumclaw, Finn Askew, Gabriels, Gallus, Gustaf, Hamish Hawk, Heights, Hussy, Isabelle Brown, Jada, Johanna Warren, Kam-bu, Keg, Kill Birds, Kwaku Asante, Lime Garden, Lunar Vacation, Malady, Maple Glider, Miso Extra, Mysie, Powerplant, Priya Ragu, Sam Ryder, Sipho, Someone, Sycco, Teke::teke, Tems, The Clockworks, Unschooling, Ur Monarch, Wallice, Wu-lu
Download Festival Germany 2022
June 24 | Hockenheimring, Germany
For the inaugural German Download event, Metallica have been announced to headline; previously having performed at the Donington Park versions three times before in 2004, 2006 and 2012.
Line-up:
Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, Sabaton
Posty Fest 2021
October 30-31 | ATA&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
For the imminent third edition of his epic October festival, Post Malone has now unveiled the full line-up. This will be the first Posty Fest to take place since 2019.
Line-up:
Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyga, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G, Jack Harlow, Koe Wetzel, Kenny Mason, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, Gatecreeper, Tyla Yaweh, Roddy Ricch, Turnstile, Peach Tree Rascals, Iann Dior, Loveleo, RMR, Clever, Rod Wave, $uicideboy$
More live music news
GZA Liquid Swords 25th anniversary UK tour
GZA has been forced to reschedule his Liquid Swords 25th anniversary UK tour to next year, after the pandemic has prevented the tour going ahead for the last two years.
New tour dates:
February 25 – Brighton - Concorde 2
February 26 – London - Electric Brixton
February 27 – Bristol - SWX
February 28 – Newcastle - Riverside
March 1 – Birmingham - O2 Institute
March 2 – Manchester - O2 Ritz
March 3 – Leeds - Belgrave Music Hall
March 5 – Sheffield - Foundry
Stone Temple Pilots and Bush cancel tour
The rock bands Stone Temple Pilots and Bush have had to axe their US co-headlining tour completely due to “unfortunate and unavoidable COVID-related circumstances”. They were due to kick off a run of dates on September 30th, but now only Stone Temple Pilots’ solo tour will go ahead as planned on October 17th.