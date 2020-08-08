Dua Lipa says working with Madonna and Missy Elliott was ''unbelievable''.

The 24-year-old pop star recently confirmed she managed to get the Queen of Pop and the 'Get Ur Freak On' hitmaker to feature on a remix of her track 'Levitate' - which originally featured on her second album, 'Future Nostalgia' - and has now said she still can't believe the collaboration actually happened.

She said: ''It's always been a massive dream of mine to get to work with both Madonna and Missy Elliott, and to have been able to put both of them together in a song, and for them both to really be into a song, and for them both to want to jump on a track, is so crazy. Even as I say it, knowing full well that it's gonna come out soon, it still feels unbelievable to me. Like, unbelievable.''

The remix - which is set to be released on August 14 - was put together by DJ and producer The Blessed Madonna, and Dua confessed she wasn't expecting to get either of the iconic musicians to feature on the track, but sent them an email on the off chance.

Speaking during an appearance on the 'Ash London LIVE' podcast, she said: ''It's mind blowing. It was mainly ... it began as a collaboration with me and The Blessed Madonna, who is a DJ and a producer, and we thought we'd create a fun club remix of the track, and it was really a conversation with my manager and I was like 'You know, if I don't say it, I don't get it, so I feel I just need to go and put it out there.' I'm a firm believer in that. I just say things, and I hope that they manifest.''

Dua recently said working with Madonna and Missy Elliott was a ''dream come true''.

Announcing the track on social media last week, she wrote: ''LEVITATING REMIXED BY THE BLESSED MADONNA FEATURING MY IDOLS MADONNA & MISSY ELLIOTT - 14TH OF AUGUST - DREAM COME TRUE LETS GO!!!!!! (sic)''