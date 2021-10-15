Dua Lipa won't release her next album until she's "completely happy" with the material.

The 'New Rules' hitmaker is currently hard and work on the highly anticipated follow-up to last year's 'Future Nostalgia', and she recently flew her collaborators Sarah Hudson and Clarence Coffee Jr. to London so they could work on new tracks.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Dua is on a roll and doesn't want to lose any momentum. They have already come up with some great songs.

"But she is a perfectionist and won't put out another record until she is completely happy.

"Dua is putting the hours in to get some amazing music."

The 'Levitating' singer previously revealed she had to block out the intense "pressure" she was facing to create her second album after the success of her 2017 self-titled debut.

She said: "There was just this pressure.

“People just telling me that I wasn’t good enough or that I wasn’t deserving of it or whatever it was.

“I was like, ‘Alright, I’m just going to shut everything out.

“And I’m going to make sure that I get this album the way that I want it to. And I’m really just going to focus on being great at everything that I do.' "

And she is determined to not rest on her laurels as she chases further success with her next LP.

She added: "You want to show that you’re here to stay and you want to show that it’s not just about one album or one big song or whatever it is.

“I just wanted to make sure that this time around, I was very much in control of the fact that I’m going to do the music.

“Then I’m going to rehearse. And then when I come in and I do the performances, they’re all going to be amazing.

“I’m going to prove to people that I can do this and that I’m here to stay.”