Dua Lipa wanted to “challenge herself” with her various outfit changes at the Grammys.

The ‘We’re Good’ singer kicked off her set at Sunday night’s (14.03.21) ceremony in a hot pink ball gown to sing 'Levitating', before changing to a purple glitter suit jacket when DaBaby joined her for his verse, and she then stripped that off to reveal a pink sparkling bikini ready to sing 'Don't Start Now', for which she was joined by a troupe of dancers, who donned metallic masks featuring bright pink lips.

And the 25-year-old star admitted she intended to have multiple outfits and intense choreography in order to push herself outside of her comfort zone.

Speaking to reporters backstage at the ceremony, she said: "There's always gonna be a little bit of pressure when you're performing at the Grammys for sure, so I was a little bit nervous, but I was very excited.

She added: "You know we did so much rehearsals and preparation for it and you know I just wanted to do something fun, something I've never done before, I wanted to challenge myself a little bit, whether it was from the outfit changes to the choreography to you creating a little bit of drama in a performance that I felt grew as the performance went on."

The ‘IDGAF’ singer also walked the red carpet in a high-shine chain metal rainbow-coloured Versace gown with a butterfly motif and was "thrilled" with the creation.

She said at the event: "This dress was made for me by Versace. "I love it. I feel like a princess in it so yeah I'm thrilled."

Dua sported butterflies on everything from her t-shirts to her nails over the last year, so she was thrilled that the cut-out gown also incorporated the motif.

She told 'E! Live From the Red Carpet' host Giuliana Rancic: "There was a lot of symbolism for me this year with butterflies and it's also very symbolic for Versace and Donatella too."

Dua was honoured with the Best Pop Vocal Album award for her record 'Future Nostalgia’.