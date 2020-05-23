Dua Lipa has taken up cartoon drawing as a hobby whilst in lockdown.

The 24-year-old singer has revealed she's turned to art as a means of passing the time amid the coronavirus lockdown, having already ''watched every TV show on this planet''.

The chart-topping pop star - who released her second album, 'Future Nostalgia', in March - shared: ''I've watched every TV show on this planet.

''I've watched 'Tiger King', I've watched 'Unorthodox', I've watched 'Ozark'. I've watched it all and I've gone in and watched different movies.

''I've been working in the days, so I feel grateful that I get to work a little bit and can still promote my album.

''I've also been painting a little bit. I'm rubbish and I have no patience but I've found out that I'm quite good at cartoons. I've decided that that is my thing.

''I started doodling and I thought, 'Oh, I quite like this, I could paint this.' It's not like this new-found talent.''

Dua also admitted she's struggled to motivate herself to write new music amid the lockdown.

The London-born star revealed she's ''not feeling very inspired'' at the moment.

Speaking to Smallzy on Nova FM, she said: ''I was meant to start my tour in April and I was meant to tour for six months straight, but who knows?

''I have thought about the idea about writing during this time, but to be quite honest, I'm not feeling very inspired.

''I'd love to be able to just sit down and just write, but I've just come out of the studio writing 'Future Nostalgia', and it's such crazy circumstances in terms of what we're going through and what we're dealing with ...

''It's quite an unsettling period - my mind is all over the place.''