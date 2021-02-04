Dua Lipa is set to release her first song of 2021, 'We're Good', on February 11.

The 'New Rules' hitmaker took to social media to announce her first solo release since her chart-topping second album, 'Future Nostalgia'.

She captioned the artwork: "WE’RE GOOD - 11TH FEB - PRE-SAVE https://dualipa.co/wg-presave (sic)"

The Grammy-winner hitmaker took to Instagram earlier this week to celebrate her single 'Levitating' being in the Top 5 of Billboard's Hot 100 Chart in US, and confirmed new music was imminent.

She captioned a photograph from the set of her music video for the track: "Levitating is TOP 5 in the US new music coming soooooooooooon

Dua is set to release a series of B-sides to 'Future Nostalgia', which is a year old on March 27.

The 'Hotter Than Hell' singer took to her social media pages in January to tease their release.

Dua captioned a snap of herself crouching on the floor: "B-sides are on the way...."

Since the release of 'Future Nostalgia', Dua has given fans the remix record, 'Club Future Nostalgia', put on the Studio 2054 live event, and recently teamed up with Kylie Minogue on a remixed version of the disco icon's track, 'Real Groove'.

The 'IDGAF' hitmaker also duetted with Miley Cyrus on 'Prisoner' and has teased a yet-to-be-released collaboration with FKA twigs, which they previewed a snippet of during the Studio2054 live-stream.

Meanwhile, Dua recently insisted it's harder for women to find success in the music industry and vowed to pave the way for more women to become successful before she moves on to other projects.

She said: “For women, it’s a lot harder to solidify yourself as an individual in music. In a perfect world, we wouldn’t have to prove ourselves so much to the point that maybe we run ourselves into the ground of being like, ‘I must be heard.’ But that is the world we’re in right now. I like to prove that I can do it. I’m stubborn.”