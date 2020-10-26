Dua Lipa and Belgian artist Angèle will release their new single, 'Fever', this week.
Dua Lipa will release her Angèle collaboration, ‘Fever', on Friday (30.10.20).
The pop megastar has been teasing her song with the Belgian singer on social media by exchanging the thermometer emojis with each other.
And now, the ‘Don’t Start Now' hitmaker has announced the release date for their track.
Dua tweeted on Monday morning (26.10.20): "FEVER FT. @angele_vl
"PRE SAVE NOW VIA https://dualipa.co/fever-presave OUT OCT 30TH (sic)"
The 25-year-old Grammy-winner teased last week that she has "some fun things" on the way for fans after she was forced to postpone her European tour until next autumn, due to COVID-19.
In a series of tweets, Dua wrote: "It’s with a heavy heart I will be postponing my upcoming European tour to September and October 2021. We have continued to monitor this unprecedented and changing situation, and it has become clear that it is not possible to go ahead with the tour in January and February ... Please hold onto your tickets as they remain valid for the rescheduled dates. I miss being on tour the most especially during this time and I can’t wait to be reuniting with you all and celebrating soon!! ... In the meantime I promise I have some fun things coming up that will hopefully hold you through. Stay safe and look after yourselves. X Dua (sic)"
'Fever' follows the release of Dua's DaBaby-featuring remix of 'Levitating’ from the singer's second studio album, 'Future Nostalgia'.
