Dua Lipa's team are approaching Madonna for a collaboration.

The 24-year-old pop star recently admitted she hopes her career lasts for decades just like her idol, the 'Vogue' hitmaker.

And now, it's been revealed that she's looking to bag a duet with the 61-year-old music legend.

Speaking to Music Week, Dua's manager Ben Mawson responded when quizzed on whether the 'Levitating' singer has what it takes to emulate the Queen of Pop: ''Well it depends what you mean. She's definitely going to have a long career. She's definitely the complete pop star and obviously the album was heavily influenced by Madonna.''

He then teased: ''In fact, we're about to try and get Madonna on a record. I'm going to write the email and see if she's up for a track.''

Ben added: ''Dua told me she aspired to be Madonna when I met her, when she was 17, and there was something about the way she said it that made me believe her! It was about her personality, her charisma, her competitiveness and her drive and that came across. Dua's got it all, so she's unlimited potential.''

The 'New Rules' singer recently said herself: ''I feel like Madonna peaked at 40 or 45 and made the best pop album known, and she continues to kill it.''

The Grammy-winner - who released her second album, 'Future Nostalgia', in March - admitted she's already been far more successful than she ever dreamed she could be.

She added: ''The success I've had is more than I ever imagined was possible. To be really honest, I never thought I would get this far.

''Not because I didn't think I could, but because I didn't know something like this was possible.

''Every time I went on stage was so exciting. At the Grammys, that moment, I sometimes have to watch it back to remember it, because when they called my name I felt like I blacked out.''