Dua Lipa has teased that her collaboration with Normani is coming ''soon''.

The 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker's track, 'If It Ain't Me', with the former Fifth Harmony band member was leaked online, but now Dua has revealed she is planning on releasing it.

Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' via video, she said: ''And then the one with Normani - you might hear soon.''

The song was in the mix for Dua's recent record, 'Future Nostalgia', but she decided not to have any features.

She had said: ''There is a collaboration that me and Normani have done together on the album.

''I have a couple of songs that I've worked on, and that I kind of put aside for a second wind, so that's all to be discussed.''

The 'Physical' hitmaker also previously revealed that she was set to appear on Ariana Grande's 'Charlie's Angels' soundtrack album, but the song, 'Bad To You', ended up being a collaboration between Normani and rapper Nicki Minaj.

She said: ''The song that me and Ariana did together was originally for her record. And then the timing didn't really work for either of us because I had just finished putting music out and she was working on her next record.''

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old pop star has also revealed she and Miley Cyrus have discussed a duet.

Asked about the speculation that the pair have recorded a song called 'Coldblood' together, she responded: ''Potentially. Potentially. I'm a big fan of hers and she's so lovely.

''We're thinking about doing something together in the near future. Nothing has happened yet but we are talking about it.''