Dua Lipa is teasing a disco project inspired by Studio 54.

The 'Hallucinate' singer took to social media to ask her fans to sign up to a newsletter regarding 'Studio 2054', a nod to the world famous former New York disco nightclub - which was frequented by the likes of Diana Ross, Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Elton John and Michael Jackson, to name a few.

Fans are directed to a countdown timer on Dua's official website for an announcement regarding the project on October 28 at 7pm GMT (12pm PST).

Dua put a modern spin on disco with her latest album 'Future Nostalgia', which she followed up with 'Future Club Nostalgia', a remix edition by DJ The Blessed Madonna.

Meanwhile, the 'Hotter Than Hell' singer is set to release her Angèle collaboration, ‘Fever', on Friday (30.10.20).

The pop megastar has been teasing her song with the Belgian singer on social media and announced the release date this week, tweeting: "FEVER FT. @angele_vl

"PRE SAVE NOW VIA https://dualipa.co/fever-presave OUT OCT 30TH (sic)"

The 25-year-old Grammy-winner teased last week that she has "some fun things" on the way for fans after she was forced to postpone her European tour until next autumn, due to COVID-19.

In a series of tweets, Dua wrote: "It’s with a heavy heart I will be postponing my upcoming European tour to September and October 2021. We have continued to monitor this unprecedented and changing situation, and it has become clear that it is not possible to go ahead with the tour in January and February ... Please hold onto your tickets as they remain valid for the rescheduled dates. I miss being on tour the most especially during this time and I can’t wait to be reuniting with you all and celebrating soon!! ... In the meantime I promise I have some fun things coming up that will hopefully hold you through. Stay safe and look after yourselves. X Dua (sic)"