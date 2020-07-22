Dua Lipa has teased an upcoming collaboration with J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

The 'Hallucinate' singer - who has previously collaborated with the likes of Calvin Harris, Sean Paul and Brockhampton - has posted a clip of the new track called 'Un Dia (One Day)' on her social media pages and tagged the Colombian star and Puerto Rican rapper.

The new song will arrive on Friday (24.07.20) and the promo was helmed by 21-year-old Colombian Stillz and comes from Neon16, the production house of Puerto Rican star Tainy.

Alongside the video teaser, Dua wrote: ''UN DIA / ONE DAY COMING THIS THURSDAY 8PM EST

@JBALVIN

@sanbenito

@tainy

@ursulolita

@neon16_ (sic)''

The new release and its accompanying promo is set to follow the animated music video for 'Hallucinate', which is from the 'One Kiss' hitmaker's acclaimed second album, 'Future Nostalgia'.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old pop star recently revealed her personal experience of feeling powerless or intimidated has inspired her songwriting.

The Grammy-winning singer - who is dating 21-year-old model Anwar Hadid, the sibling of catwalk beauties Gigi and Bella Hadid - said: 'Boys Will Be Boys' - which features on her latest record - was inspired by some of her real-life troubles.

The 'Don't Star Now' singer said: ''I often will speak up about female equality, especially in the workplace, but this song is talking about the personal experiences and growing pains of what it's like to be a woman.

''I've spoken to my friends, and they've all done the same things, whether it's holding keys between your knuckles or pretending you're on the phone while walking alone at night.

''We've all tried to avoid confrontation, or worn something we didn't really want to wear in order to protect ourselves. We've all been like, 'Oh, I can't bear the idea of wearing this short dress and then hopping on public transport to get to the party.'''