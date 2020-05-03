Dua Lipa felt ''really emotional'' when she saw the charity single 'Times Like These' come together.

The 24-year-old singer - and a host of other big-name stars - lent her support to the new cover version of the Foo Fighters song, and she feels proud that it's already managed to top the Official Singles Chart in the UK.

Dua - who sings the opening line on the record - told the BBC: ''I was really emotional when I saw the final video with all the artists and hearing everybody come together.

''I'm so happy that we could come together to try to support a better cause.''

The single also features the likes of Chris Martin, Jess Glynne and Biffy Clyro, with the proceeds being split between 'Children In Need' and 'Comic Relief' to provide support to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl recently sent an email to BBC staff, thanking them for allowing him to ''be a part of something so much bigger''.

He wrote: ''When my manager first called and explained the project to me, I literally had to fight back tears - that's how flattered I was that the BBC would consider one of my songs for such an important cause.

''To all those amazing artists who took the time to learn and sing the words that I scribbled on a bit of hotel stationery nearly 20 years ago - I am beyond humbled. You have no idea.

''I hope this new version of the song helps lift people's spirits a little, and that the proceeds we're donating to 'Comic Relief' and 'Children In Need' reach as many people affected by Covid-19 as possible.''