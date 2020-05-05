Dua Lipa felt ''sad'' she wasn't able to celebrate her sister's birthday in person.

The 24-year-old singer has posted a glowing tribute to her sister Rina on Instagram, expressing sadness that the coronavirus lockdown has stopped them from spending the special occasion together.

Alongside a series of personal photographs of them, Dua wrote: ''Us over the years! Sad not to be with you today on your BIRTHDAY but my sister @rosieviva im wishing you the biggest and best year yet! Proud of you and the light you shine on the people around you, always looking to help the ones in need! Proud of the woman you're becoming. I love you... HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROO (sic)''

Meanwhile, Dua recently admitted she feels social media makes people feel ''inadequate''.

The 'Break My Heart' hitmaker thinks people feel under pressure to project a certain image of themselves on platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

Reflecting on the influence of social media amid the coronavirus lockdown, Dua said: ''I've spoken to friends who are like, 'Oh, I haven't been so productive and I don't really have anything to go on and live-stream about ... '

''I think there is so much pressure for stuff like that and it doesn't need to be.

''I think finding small things that make you happy and make it easier to get over this period, whatever makes it easier for you.

''Even before the isolation, period, I think social media has made people feel like they are inadequate or they are not doing enough, or comparing themselves to other people.

''I guess now, it's not happening more, but it's more prominent.

''People are feeling like they have to overachieve during a period like this, which I think is unnecessary.''