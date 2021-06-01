Dua Lipa fans can expect her third album to be "something completely different and at scale".

The 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker released her chart-topping LP 'Future Nostalgia' in March 2020 and, the prolific star - who continued the era with the release of the remix LP 'Club Future Nostalgia' - is already steaming ahead with concepts for its follow-up.

Joe Kentish, the president of Warner Records UK, told Variety of the continued success of 'Future Nostalgia': “It’s The Terminator of albums, it just cannot be stopped!

“Every time we think it’s down, another single pops off in another territory or on another platform. And her work ethic is legendary. We use her as an example to other artists at the label and I know her management company, Tap Music, do the same.”

Of her next studio effort, he added: “She was talking about album No.3 when we barely had No.2 done!. You’re half-expecting that she might want to take a break or go about things differently but she’s like ‘Right, what’s next?’ Her interests, her knowledge, her thirst to learn new things and to be in control of what she does just grows and grows.

“She’s taking time to fully realise the album conceptually, but her belief in herself and the belief that she can pull off something completely different and at scale has only grown.”

Dua didn't stop at her star-studded remix LP, she also teamed up with rapper DaBaby on a new version of the album's single ‘Levitating’ and she dropped three new tracks on ‘Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition’; 'We're Good', ‘Not My Problem’ with JID and ‘If It Ain’t Me’.

What's more, the Grammy-winner put on the Studio 2054 live event in November and teamed up with Kylie Minogue on a remixed version of the disco icon's track, 'Real Groove'.

The 'IDGAF' hitmaker also duetted with Miley Cyrus on 'Prisoner' and teased a yet-to-be-released collaboration with FKA twigs, which they previewed a snippet of during the virtual gig.

Meanwhile, Dua recently insisted it's harder for women to find success in the music industry and vowed to pave the way for more women to become successful before she moves on to other projects.

She said: “For women, it’s a lot harder to solidify yourself as an individual in music. In a perfect world, we wouldn’t have to prove ourselves so much to the point that maybe we run ourselves into the ground of being like, ‘I must be heard.’ But that is the world we’re in right now. I like to prove that I can do it. I’m stubborn.”