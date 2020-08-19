Dua Lipa says her career is about ''much more'' than her music.

The 24-year-old pop star has opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests made her sit back and take stock of what is important in life. And she hopes that using her platform to speak out and bring ''light'' to so many other things ''going on in the world'', she will inspire others to continue to ''grow for better change''.

The Mercury Prize-nominated star - whose acclaimed second album, 'Future Nostalgia', is up for the prestigious honour - is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: ''The year started off with learning about patience, not living your life so fast, and being more open and accepting of the world, and treading lightly with mother nature, the Earth and the way we live our lives.

''Now we're digging a lot deeper and learning that we really have to educate ourselves about the injustices that are happening around the world.

''2020 will be seen as a year that we can reflect on, we have grown as people and a community together, and hopefully we can continue to grow for better change.''

On how she views her career, the 'Levitating' singer - who shot to fame after signing to Warner Records in 2015 - said: ''It has become so much more than about the music, and so much more about what I do.

''I've been given this platform, and I am highlighting and bringing light to so many other things that have happened in this world.''

In 2017, Dua - who is dating model Anwar Hadid - vowed to use her platform to teach the next generation what it means to be a feminist.

The 'New Rules' singer is an outspoken feminist and says that anyone who doesn't believe in equality for all is ''sexist''.

She said at the time: ''It's a crazy time in the world. Women are the f***ing future. And we're going to take over the world. That's really what I think. I think if you're not a feminist, you're sexist. Both men and women. My idea of feminism is just wanting equality. It's just wanting women to be treated the same and to have equal opportunities. I guess we just need to teach the younger generation. Whatever I can do in my circle, however, I can use my platform to get things out - that's the most important thing for me.''