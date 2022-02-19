Dua Lipa has parted ways with her management.

The 26-year-old star and her longtime management firm, Ben Mawson and Ed Millet’s TaP Management, have ended their partnership, according to Hits Daily Double.

The timing is surprising as Dua is only nine days into her 'Future Nostalgia' arena tour.

A source told Variety that Dua is not currently taking meetings with other management companies.

Meanwhile, Dua recently revealed that she has been working on her new album and already has a "vision" and a name for the record.

She said: "I’ve done a big chunk of writing: It’s starting to take shape; I’ve got a lot of it recorded.

"It has a vision. It has a name, I think - for now. It’s just been fun experimenting. I’m always going to make pop music, but it has its own unique sound, which is exciting and something that feels like a movement from 'Future Nostalgia'.

"It’s still in baby form, so we’ll see as it progresses. In all honesty, it’s probably not what my fans want to hear, but I’m in no rush."

Dua released her last album, 'Future Nostalgia', in 2020 but the award-winning star never knew that her song 'Levitating' would become such a big hit.

She confessed: "I can never preempt what song people are going to react to the best but 'Levitating' was the first song that helped dictate the rest of the album."