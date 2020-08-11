Dua Lipa has moved to Los Angeles near to her boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

The 'Break My Heart' singer is reportedly living close to the 21-year-old model's family in Beverly Hills after the loved-up pair spent three months in lockdown together in London. It's been claimed that part of the reasoning behind the move is because it will be ''difficult'' for the pop star to keep flying back and forth to London amid the coronavirus pandemic, whilst they reportedly ''see their future in LA''.

The move comes after the pair got a puppy called Dexter.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''It was difficult to get to the US in the first place and she knows it's not going to be easy going back and forth because she would have to quarantine for weeks on end. It's tough, because all of her family and a lot of her friends are in London.

''But she knows plenty of people in Los Angeles, as does Anwar, who has lived there in the past, so she's feeling optimistic. Being in the US right now is great for pushing her career there too, especially with new music coming out. Dua's making their new place nice and homely and she has just got a puppy called Dexter with Anwar because they see their future in LA.''

Dua and Anwar quickly moved in together in September after just three months of dating and rented a pad in New York.

Last month, the pair quarantined in St. Lucia so they got the opportunity to see the model's family because at the time travel between the UK and US was not possible.

A source said at the time: ''He is homesick and desperate to see ­pregnant sister Gigi in New York but they've been told they're not allowed into the US without Dua ­quarantining for a fortnight because she isn't a US ­citizen.''

Dua, 24, recently admitted she and Anwar had a ''really nice'' time together during the lockdown period.

She said: ''We've made the most of the situation. I'd probably have been planning to go on tour, and thinking about when we'd be able see each other. Having all that extra time was really nice. We're trying to see the bright side.''