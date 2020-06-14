Dua Lipa says there is ''nothing sweeter'' than Anwar Hadid as she marked their first anniversary.

The 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker paid tribute to her boyfriend as she quipped she has loved being ''joined at the hip'' to him for the last 365 days.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ''nothing sweeter than 365 days joint at the hip with you (sic)''

Anwar commented on the post, writing: 'Miii lovelyyy (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old singer previously confessed she is ''learning so much more'' about her boyfriend during their time in self-isolation together.

She gushed: ''It's been really great - easy and fun and chill. We've been making the most of this because we got all this extra time that we weren't expecting to just hang out. It's been an absolute blast, and we're learning so much more about each other.''

The couple are spending most of their time binge-watching television shows and movies, and are ''slowly ticking things off''.

Dua added: ''We have a big list, and we're slowly ticking things off. We've watched lots of series - 'Ozark', 'Tiger King', 'Unorthodox', 'The Sinner' - and then some older movies like 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas' and 'Snatch' and 'No Country For Old Men.'''

Dua and Anwar were first linked in July 2019, with the pair of them bonding over their love of music.

The 'Electricity' hitmaker and the 20-year-old model connected with each other over their musical talents, with both of them confessing to each other they are a fan of one another. Anwar had started chatting with Dua in the previous June when she split up from her boyfriend and they agreed to go out on a date, sources said at the time.