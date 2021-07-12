Dua Lipa admits Kylie Minogue has been an inspiration to her since she was a child.

The 25-year-old singer and Kylie, 53, teamed up to record the remix of 'Real Groove' - from the Australian pop superstar's 15th studio album 'Disco' - and Dua admits the experience was a dream come true because she has been a fan of Kylie since she was just eight years old.

She said: "Since before I was in year three I've loved Kylie. I've loved all her songs, her music videos, she's such an icon, she's the queen.

"I think stylistically what we're both doing has come at the perfect time and I think we're both killing it."

Dua, like many musicians, saw her career put on hold in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But one thing in lockdown the 'New Rules' hitmaker is grateful for is the opportunity to collaborate with Miley Cyrus on the track 'Prisoner' as neither artist had the time to make the collaboration happen before due to their hectic schedules.

In an interview with Australian radio station KIIS105, Dua said: "After the first four months of lockdown that happened in the UK I went back to the States and me and Miley ended up getting together in the studio and working on prisoner. But this had been coming, we've been friends for a little while and we had an idea and planned to do a song together. We jut didn't have the opportunity because we were always so busy and travelling so we couldn't really get together in a room. Whereas now this feels like the perfect collaboration because it's the perfect combination of both our sounds, I think it really represents both of us. I'm really proud of it. 'Prisoner' was such a release on everything that was happening."