Dua Lipa is the new face of PUMA.

The 'New Rules' hitmaker is set to take part in the fashion brand's global campaigns, particularly around women's issues and gender equality.

She wrote on Instagram: "clearly very excited to announce that i’ve joined the @puma family as their new brand ambassador!!! ... Can’t wait for u to see what we have in store for ya (sic)"

Before adding in a statement: "I am so excited to announce my partnership with PUMA. From performance rehearsals to hiking in the hills, it's important to feel comfortable & look good. I've got so many ideas for the projects and campaigns I'll be taking part in and look forward to bringing them all to life with my PUMA family."

Dua will also headline the company's 'She Moves Us' campaign, which hopes to "inspire women who move together to achieve and connect through sport and culture".

And equality is clearly a focus for Dua as she previously insisted she believes women have to “work a little bit harder to be taken seriously” in the music industry compared to men.

The 25-year-old singer said: “That’s just being a woman in the industry. A lot of people see it, particularly in pop music, that you’re manufactured or whatever, so you have this underlying pressure or anxiety to constantly prove [yourself] to people, especially when you write your own lyrics. You have to work a little bit harder to be taken seriously ... To be able to use my platform to spread awareness, show support, talk about it, to make people feel seen, heard and safe, [to] communicate with charities and try to do my part as much as I can … I see that as my duty."