Dua Lipa is using her time in lockdown to figure out where she wants to go next with her music.

The 'Break My Heart' singer has admitted that she isn't feeling like writing new music during the coronavirus pandemic, but she has been thinking about what she wants to do once the lockdown restrictions are lifted and she can head back into the studio.

Asked what she has learnt about herself creatively during the health crisis in an interview with GQ, she said: ''I've realised I'm quite antsy. I have to get out of bed and create a routine. I might be a little OCD with that kind of stuff.

''People have been asking, 'Have you been making music during this time?'

''I haven't. But this is a good time to start thinking about where I want to go next.''

Dua released her second album, 'Future Nostalgia', early because of the pandemic, and though it's been impossible to promote the record with a tour and proper music videos, the 'New Rules' singer says she's down to filming using greenscreen if she has to.

She said: ''We've banked a lot of images for other single covers.

''And we're creating other visuals from home.

''If it comes to it, I'll pull a super-'90s greenscreen performance.

''I saw Drake post a video, which looked greenscreened--[with someone] on the wing of a plane. If that's what it's going to come to, so be it.''

Meanwhile, Dua has another treat in store for her fans, as she recently teased that her collaboration with Normani is coming ''soon''.

The 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker's track, 'If It Ain't Me', with the former Fifth Harmony band member was leaked online, but Dua has revealed she is planning on releasing it.

She said recently:''And then the one with Normani - you might hear soon.''

The song was in the mix for 'Future Nostalgia', but she decided not to have any features.

She said: ''There is a collaboration that me and Normani have done together on the album.

''I have a couple of songs that I've worked on, and that I kind of put aside for a second wind, so that's all to be discussed.''