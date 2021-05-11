Dua Lipa dedicated her BRIT Award win for British Female Solo Artist to Dame Elizabeth Anionwu.

The 25-year-old singer took home her second Female Solo Artist gong during Tuesday’s (11.05.21) award ceremony at London’s O2 Arena, which marks her fourth BRIT Award win in total.

This year, all winners are taking home two trophies with the idea being to give one accolade to someone they believe has made a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic, and whilst giving her acceptance speech, Dua revealed she would be giving hers to 74-year-old nurse and healthcare administrator Elizabeth.

Whilst accepting the award, Dua explained: “I think this is such an incredible initiative to give another part of your award to someone, and I’ve chosen that my British Female of the Year is Dame Elizabeth Anionwu. She has spent stellar nursing career fighting racial injustice. She has also spent so much time and is a strong strong advocate for protecting frontline workers.

“She has also said there’s a massive disparity between gratitude and respect for frontline workers, because it’s very good to clap for them but we need to pay them.”

The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker also reached out to the live audience – which was made up entirely of frontline workers – as she encouraged them to send a message to UK prime minister Boris Johnson to “support a fair pay rise” for NHS staff.

She continued: “So I think what we should do is we should all give a massive massive round of applause and give Boris a message that we all support a fair pay rise for our frontline!”