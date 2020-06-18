Dua Lipa is enjoying the ''stillness'' of life in lockdown.

The 24-year-old singer has been isolating in London with boyfriend Anwar Hadid amid the coronavirus pandemic and she's appreciated having a long period of stability following a hectic year on the road.

She said: ''I'm good. I've been working remotely as much as I can.

''It's been weird to be in London for such a long time. I don't think I've spent this much time here for five or six years.

''When I counted in 2018 how many days I slept in my bed in London, it was 22, and that was on and off for the whole year. I have definitely beaten that record already in 2020.

''I'm learning to enjoy this stillness. Everything has been so go, go, go.''

Dua misses performing around the world but she's learning some valuable lessons.

Speaking on Chelcee Grimes' 'What We Coulda Been' podcast, she said: ''I am learning to be more patient, I'm learning that nothing is as urgent as it has seemed for the past few years.

''I am learning that I can do more stuff at home. I do really miss travelling and being on the road, and doing TV performances from home has been a challenge.''

One project the 'New Rules' hitmaker has been involved in was the BBC's star-studded cover of Foo Fighters' 'Times Like These' and she admitted she felt overwhelmed when she took part in a joint interview with the group's frontman, Dave Grohl.

She said: ''I was on a Zoom call talking about the Stay Home Live Lounge cover and Dave Grohl was on the line and I literally buckled after he spoke.

''They were like, 'Dave, it's so amazing, tell us a little bit about your part'.

''He spoke and I could hear his voice, then they were like, 'Dua, how do you feel?'

''And I was like, 'Oh yeah, yeah, yeah'.

''My parents thought it was a really good interview but sometimes I do buckle -- and that was high up there for me.''