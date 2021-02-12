Dua Lipa has released ‘Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition’.

The 'New Rules' hitmaker has dropped the expanded edition of her 2020 chart-topping LP, ‘Future Nostalgia’, which features three new songs, 'We're Good', ‘Not My Problem’ with JID and ‘If It Ain’t Me’.

The latter track was widely-speculated to feature former Fifth Harmony star Normani, and fans have pointed out she is missing from the song.

Dua also shared the Titanic-themed music video for 'We're Good', in which the 'Fever' singer plays a singer on a ship that sinks like the cruise liner did in 1912, but in order to save a lobster from being cooked alive.

The release of 'The Moonlight Edition' comes after the Grammy-winner hitmaker took to Instagram last week to celebrate her single 'Levitating' being in the Top 5 of Billboard's Hot 100 Chart in US, and confirmed new music was imminent.

She captioned a photograph from the set of her music video for the track: "Levitating is TOP 5 in the US new music coming soooooooooooon

Dua followed up 'Future Nostalgia' with the remix record, 'Club Future Nostalgia', while she put on the Studio 2054 live event in November and teamed up with Kylie Minogue on a remixed version of the disco icon's track, 'Real Groove'.

The 'IDGAF' hitmaker also duetted with Miley Cyrus on 'Prisoner' and teased a yet-to-be-released collaboration with FKA twigs, which they previewed a snippet of during the Studio2054 live-stream.

Meanwhile, Dua recently insisted it's harder for women to find success in the music industry and vowed to pave the way for more women to become successful before she moves on to other projects.

She said: “For women, it’s a lot harder to solidify yourself as an individual in music. In a perfect world, we wouldn’t have to prove ourselves so much to the point that maybe we run ourselves into the ground of being like, ‘I must be heard.’ But that is the world we’re in right now. I like to prove that I can do it. I’m stubborn.”