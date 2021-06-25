Dua Lipa "did not hesitate" to change her look for her Versace campaign.

The 25-year-old singer was happy to have a fiery red shade in her hair for the Italian fashion house's fall 2021 photoshoot, which highlighted Dua's "passion and strength" through the colour.

Donatella Versace told WWD: "She trusted me when I asked her, she did not hesitate.

"Blonde was banal - even though I am blonde and fiery red is a symbol of passion and strength."

Dua donned a range of outfits for the shoot, including a head-to-toe cherry-red outfit originally worn by model Mica Arganaraz and a belted sunshine-yellow dress and a bandana, with a bright red Medusa bag.

Sharing snaps of the shoot on Instagram, Dua wrote: “This day will be one I’ll never forget!!! (sic)"

The 66-year-old fashion designer chose the Grammy winner for the campaign as she was fascinated with Dua's presence and ability to lead women.

She explained: "She hasn’t had it easy, she has fought for what she believed in and for what she has achieved. She reminds me of women in the south of Italy, she leads, she is not led."

Donatella was also impressed by Dua's modelling skills as she was able to stand out from the bold colours and dazzling accessories.

She added: “She is very eclectic and nobody told her what to do, she was very instinctive and she interprets the dress, she is not worn by it.”

Meanwhile, Dua recently admitted she learned "less is more" after facing some beauty mishaps when she was younger.

She said: "I look back and think wow I shouldn't have ... I've had some foundation mishaps, really dark eyebrow mishaps, I've had the confused look a lot. I definitely understand when people say less is more."