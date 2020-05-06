Dua Lipa has admitted she didn't want to remake her hit single 'New Rules' ''over and over again'' so she quit social media to block out her fans' opinion.
Dua Lipa believes she would've ended up remaking 'New Rules' ''over and over again'' if she didn't quit social media.
The 'Break My Heart' hitmaker - who has previously opened up on limiting her social media use - recently admitted she wouldn't have been able to make her second album, 'Future Nostalgia', without having taking a break from online platforms, and now she has admitted she needed to block out the ''opinion'' of her fans who adored the 2017 mega-hit so much to create something different which she can be ''proud of''.
Speaking to the new issue of GQ magazine - of which she is the cover star - Dua explained: ''I needed to create an album that I was really proud of, without the opinion of other people.
''If I stayed online and tried to follow the guidelines of stan culture, I'd probably be trying to remake 'New Rules' over and over again.''
The 24-year-old pop star - who is dating model Anwar Hadid - used to get really ''upset'' when people turned on her on social media once she started to have success.
She shared recently: ''In all honesty, I don't think I could have done my second record if I hadn't taken a step back from social media.
''When you first start, when I first started putting new music out, everything was super positive and I had lots of nice messages.
''I think the more stuff you do, then there is criticism and comments and it all comes in thick and fast, and for a while it was really getting to me.
''I just felt like people had nothing but mean things to say or I was being picked on.
''It did upset me, it made me feel I didn't deserve to do certain things.''
Read the full feature with Dua in the June issue of GQ available via digital download and on newsstands on Thursday May 7.
