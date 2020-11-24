Pop megastars Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue are set to duet at the former's upcoming live-stream event, 'Studio 2054'.
Dua Lipa is set to be joined by Kylie Minogue for a duet as part of her upcoming 'Studio 2054' live-stream.
The 'Physical' hitmaker has bagged the Australian disco queen as a special guest for her star-studded virtual event on November 27, which is inspired by the iconic New York nightclub, Studio 54.
This year, both Dua and Kylie released hit disco-pop records in 'Future Nostalgia' and 'DISCO', respectively.
Dua told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “I am beyond excited to reveal that the legendary Kylie will be performing with me.
“She is one of my all-time heroes and female artists and the idea of collaborating with her is what pure dreams are made of. I adored her headlining show at Glastonbury and can’t wait for her to join us at Studio 2054.”
Kylie added: “Dua is a shining light and a force of nature in pop and I’m absolutely thrilled to be performing with her at her live-stream — we’re ready for the disco!”
The announcement that the pair are teaming up for a performance comes hours after Kylie listed Dua among the female artists she'd love to collaborate with.
She shared: "I'd love to collaborate with more women, because I haven't done much of that. You could say any of the top girls right now: Dua is definitely having a great time. Lady Gaga. I love Miley [Cyrus]. I admire so many of these women.
"There's been talk about Madonna and I doing a duet for, it feels like, 20 years. If that were to happen, that would be amazing. I was dressing up in my bedroom to Madonna, to Whitney Houston, to Cyndi Lauper, and then Fleetwood Mac, ABBA, and Donna Summer."
Kylie joins the likes of FKA Twigs, J Balvin and Bad Bunny as the special guests for 'Studio 2054'.
The Grammy-winner has promised a "brand new multi-dimensional live experience" for the upcoming concert, which is set to stream from a warehouse.
The 25-year-old singer's fans will be treated to songs from 'Future Nostalgia', its remix edition 'Club Future Nostalgia' and her self-titled 2017 debut.
A press release revealed Dua will "move through custom-built sets, surreal tv shows, roller discos, ecstatic raves, trashy rocker hangouts, voguing ballrooms and diva style dressing rooms”.
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.