Dua Lipa is set to be joined by Kylie Minogue for a duet as part of her upcoming 'Studio 2054' live-stream.

The 'Physical' hitmaker has bagged the Australian disco queen as a special guest for her star-studded virtual event on November 27, which is inspired by the iconic New York nightclub, Studio 54.

This year, both Dua and Kylie released hit disco-pop records in 'Future Nostalgia' and 'DISCO', respectively.

Dua told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “I am beyond excited to reveal that the legendary Kylie will be performing with me.

“She is one of my all-time heroes and female artists and the idea of collaborating with her is what pure dreams are made of. I adored her headlining show at Glastonbury and can’t wait for her to join us at Studio 2054.”

Kylie added: “Dua is a shining light and a force of nature in pop and I’m absolutely thrilled to be performing with her at her live-stream — we’re ready for the disco!”

The announcement that the pair are teaming up for a performance comes hours after Kylie listed Dua among the female artists she'd love to collaborate with.

She shared: "I'd love to collaborate with more women, because I haven't done much of that. You could say any of the top girls right now: Dua is definitely having a great time. Lady Gaga. I love Miley [Cyrus]. I admire so many of these women.

"There's been talk about Madonna and I doing a duet for, it feels like, 20 years. If that were to happen, that would be amazing. I was dressing up in my bedroom to Madonna, to Whitney Houston, to Cyndi Lauper, and then Fleetwood Mac, ABBA, and Donna Summer."

Kylie joins the likes of FKA Twigs, J Balvin and Bad Bunny as the special guests for 'Studio 2054'.

The Grammy-winner has promised a "brand new multi-dimensional live experience" for the upcoming concert, which is set to stream from a warehouse.

The 25-year-old singer's fans will be treated to songs from 'Future Nostalgia', its remix edition 'Club Future Nostalgia' and her self-titled 2017 debut.

A press release revealed Dua will "move through custom-built sets, surreal tv shows, roller discos, ecstatic raves, trashy rocker hangouts, voguing ballrooms and diva style dressing rooms”.