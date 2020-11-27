Dua Lipa and FKA Twigs have recorded a duet.

Ahead of the 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker's Studio 2054 live-streamed extravaganza tonight (27.11.20), Dua has revealed she and the 32-year-old pop star will be giving fans a teaser of the track they did together.

Speaking to KKBOX, Dua shared: “[Twigs is] working on some new stuff and she hit me up and was like, ’Do you wanna get in the studio? Should we do something together?’.

“We made a song that we both really love. Then I asked her whether she wanted to be in the live-stream, and maybe we could tease a little bit of the song. So that’s what we’re gonna do, which I’m really, really, really excited about.”

The likes of Sir Elton John, Belgian star Angèle, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Kylie Minogue, Miley Cyrus and Tainy are all set to perform at the virtual event.

Grammy-winner Dua - who has just been nominated for a further six prizes for the 2021 ceremony - has promised a "brand new multi-dimensional live experience" for the upcoming concert, which is set to stream from a warehouse.

The 25-year-old singer's fans will be treated to songs from her latest disco-pop LP, 'Future Nostalgia', its remix edition 'Club Future Nostalgia' and her self-titled 2017 debut.

A press release revealed Dua will "move through custom-built sets, surreal tv shows, roller discos, ecstatic raves, trashy rocker hangouts, voguing ballrooms and diva style dressing rooms”.

Earlier this week, the 'Hotter Than Hell' singer teased her duet with Australian disco queen, Kylie.

Dua said: "I am beyond excited to reveal that the legendary Kylie will be performing with me.

“She is one of my all-time heroes and female artists and the idea of collaborating with her is what pure dreams are made of. I adored her headlining show at Glastonbury and can’t wait for her to join us at Studio 2054.”

And Kylie added: “Dua is a shining light and a force of nature in pop and I’m absolutely thrilled to be performing with her at her live-stream — we’re ready for the disco!”