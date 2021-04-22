The BRIT Awards 2021 is set to be the first major indoor music event in the UK to host 4,000 guests.

Those who attend the ceremony on May 11 at The O2 arena - which has a capacity of 20,000 - will not be required to wear face masks once seated and no social distancing will be required.

However, they will have to give proof of a negative lateral flow coronavirus test, which identifies if someone with no symptoms is infectious, before entering the London venue.

What's more, they will also be tested after the show to see if the COVID-secure measures worked and NHS Test and Trace will be used in case anyone does test positive.

Dua Lipa - who is in contention for three awards on the night - said: “This has been a long, tough year for everyone and I'm delighted the night will honour the key worker heroes who have cared for us so well during that time and continue to do so.

"They are quite simply an inspiration. The BRIT Awards are always special and this will truly make it a night to remember.”

The pilot is part of the government’s Events Research Programme, which will help them decide how live events can return safely from June 21.

Jack Whitehall is back as the host of the BRITs for a fourth year in a row.

Confirmed performers include Dua, Arlo, Griff and Headie One.

The former recently teased that her BRITs performance is set to be London-themed.

Dua is shortlisted for Female Solo Artist, British Single with Mastercard for her hit 'Physical' and Mastercard Album for second LP 'Future Nostalgia'.

And the 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker recently hinted at what fans can expect from her eagerly-awaited performance, though she wasn't willing to give too much away.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2 this week, she spilled: "The theme is London. It's a little bit of a taste of everything. I am really rubbish at talking in code so I will stop there before I make a mess of it."

Speaking of her return to the BRITs stage, Dua had said in a statement: “I am so excited to be returning to perform for you all at The BRITs this year. It’s going to be truly special to be back on stage in the UK.”