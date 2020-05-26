Drew Barrymore's longtime trainer Marnie Alton says she is constantly blown away by the star's work ethic.
Drew Barrymore ''works her butt off'' during training.
The 45-year-old actress has worked out with trainer Marnie Alton for the past 15 years and Marnie says she is constantly blown away by Drew's work ethic.
She told Women's Health: ''The girl works hard; I'll give her that. She blows my mind. She's got the spirit and energy that you would imagine she would.
''I find her to be a really hard worker, she takes direction and she wants to learn, so she trusts and she works her butt off. She also allows herself to be vulnerable, she allows herself to be directed, she allows herself to take risks, and she works really hard so for me that's an ideal client.''
And Drew loves to do crunches to work on her core.
Marnie said: ''She loves anything core-related. She loves crunches, all different types of crunches, so that's something that we definitely focus on. Typically we do that towards the end once the spine is really supported, so that we can get more into the abs and not hurt the back.
''For me, I come from a place where I think we have everything we need. You don't even need weights, you don't need shoes, you don't need machines. You need properly sequenced bodyweight movements and then you need to connect with them mentally.''
And music plays a huge part in Drew's workouts.
Marnie explained: ''One of the things that I focus on a lot is not 'getting through the exercise;' it's about feeling what it felt like''
''The music in our workouts is never background music, so I design playlists that have certain BPMs (beats per minute) so that we can do certain exercises on the beat. The music's going at a certain pace, we're going at a certain pace. It's all working together.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
This may be a drama about breast cancer, but it's astutely written and played with...
Milly has rather a modest life as a community gardener, living on a boat in...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...
A grounding in the real-life story makes this film much less sentimental than it looks....
When Erin and Garrett have a chance meeting in a bar in New York, both...
Watch the trailer for Whip ItThe small town of Bodeen, Texas doesn't exactly have a...
Watch the trailer for Everybody's Fine Frank Goode's children are all grown up and they...
Music and Lyrics Trailer Alex Fletcher (Hugh Grant) is a washed-up '80s pop star who's...