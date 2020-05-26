Drew Barrymore ''works her butt off'' during training.

The 45-year-old actress has worked out with trainer Marnie Alton for the past 15 years and Marnie says she is constantly blown away by Drew's work ethic.

She told Women's Health: ''The girl works hard; I'll give her that. She blows my mind. She's got the spirit and energy that you would imagine she would.

''I find her to be a really hard worker, she takes direction and she wants to learn, so she trusts and she works her butt off. She also allows herself to be vulnerable, she allows herself to be directed, she allows herself to take risks, and she works really hard so for me that's an ideal client.''

And Drew loves to do crunches to work on her core.

Marnie said: ''She loves anything core-related. She loves crunches, all different types of crunches, so that's something that we definitely focus on. Typically we do that towards the end once the spine is really supported, so that we can get more into the abs and not hurt the back.

''For me, I come from a place where I think we have everything we need. You don't even need weights, you don't need shoes, you don't need machines. You need properly sequenced bodyweight movements and then you need to connect with them mentally.''

And music plays a huge part in Drew's workouts.

Marnie explained: ''One of the things that I focus on a lot is not 'getting through the exercise;' it's about feeling what it felt like''

''The music in our workouts is never background music, so I design playlists that have certain BPMs (beats per minute) so that we can do certain exercises on the beat. The music's going at a certain pace, we're going at a certain pace. It's all working together.''