Drew Barrymore is determined to ''prove'' herself as a talk-show host.

The 45-year-old actress is looking forward to the challenge of hosting 'The Drew Barrymore Show' and has insisted she'll just be her usual self on the programme.

She explained: ''I don't have to play a character. I just get to be myself.''

Despite this, Drew admitted she still needs to prove her credentials as a talk-show host.

She said: ''I still have to prove myself. And I love that. If we come at this as students, I think that's kind of the right tone for me, because I tend to also shy away from soapboxes or know-it-alls.

''I know everything is a work in progress, for me at least.''

The Hollywood star thinks her personal experiences will help her to cope with her new role.

Drew - who has Olive, seven, and Frankie, six - told People magazine: ''I've had many times of my life exposed without my choice, and I've exposed things myself completely willingly. I will say I've found that perfect line [of] what is too much information.

''I started [in this industry] when I was in diapers. At 13, it was that sad sob story. And then I picked myself back up. I've been married, I've gotten divorced, I've raised myself, for better or worse. I have these two girls who are my entire universe. And it has all been out there.''

Drew sees the show as the perfect opportunity to have ''conversations that are meaningful and grounded in reality''.

She explained: ''I get to do things that I care about.

''I get to share things that are important to me. I get to have conversations that are meaningful and grounded in reality. I get to bring comedy and humour.

''It's funny, I always say in late night, you get that permission because everybody lived their life and you did a good job. 'We're going to put you to bed with some laughs.' Uh-uh, I want to start the day that way.''