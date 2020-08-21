Drew Barrymore has confirmed her late grandfather's friends stole his corpse for ''one last party'' and admitted she hopes her pals will do the same with her body.
Drew Barrymore wants her friends to take her corpse out partying after she dies.
The 'Never Been Kissed' star confirmed a long-standing rumour that the body of her grandfather, John Barrymore, was stolen from a morgue by his pals who wanted ''one last party'' with him, and she admitted she hopes the same thing happens to her remains.
Appearing on YouTube series 'Hot Ones', host Sean Evans suggested Errol Flynn, comic WC Fields and poet Sadakichi Hartmann had taken body and propped it up by a poker table.
Drew confirmed: ''They did!
''And I will say this, I hope my friends do the same for me. That is the kind of spirit I can get behind. Just prop the old bag up and have a last few rounds.''
The 45-year-old star - who has daughters Olive, seven, and Frankie, six, with ex-husband Will Kopelman - would rather people be ''happy and celebratory'' than feel ''morose sadness'' when she dies.
She added: ''I think death comes with so much morose sadness, and I understand that, but if it's okay, just with me, if everyone can be really happy and celebratory and have a party, that would be my preference.''
Elsewhere on the show - in which Drew had to eat increasingly-hot chicken wings while answering questions - the blonde beauty opened up about how much she adores working with Adam Sandler, her co-star in 'The Wedding Singer', '50 First Dates', and 'Blended'.
She gushed: ''There aren't a ton of men who have this sort of 'clean-cut, good person' thing that guys are really into and girls love, and they're awesome comedians. He hit every mark for me.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
This may be a drama about breast cancer, but it's astutely written and played with...
Milly has rather a modest life as a community gardener, living on a boat in...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...
A grounding in the real-life story makes this film much less sentimental than it looks....
When Erin and Garrett have a chance meeting in a bar in New York, both...
Watch the trailer for Whip ItThe small town of Bodeen, Texas doesn't exactly have a...
Watch the trailer for Everybody's Fine Frank Goode's children are all grown up and they...
Music and Lyrics Trailer Alex Fletcher (Hugh Grant) is a washed-up '80s pop star who's...