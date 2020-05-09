Drew Barrymore wants a ''dope rainbow drawing'' from her children for Mother's Day.

The 45-year-old actress will be celebrating the annual holiday on Sunday (10.05.20) with her daughters Olive, seven, and Frankie, six, and has said she doesn't have high expectations when it comes to gifts, as she thinks a simple drawing will be ''more than enough''.

She said: ''My thing is if they're okay, then I have no right to be anything but okay.

''[There's] not a lot of expectation, for sure. I just love Mother's Day. I'm assuming I might get a dope rainbow drawing from my kids, so I can look at it every day and remember exactly what this point of life is. That's pretty amazing actually. That will be more than enough.''

Drew - who has her children with her ex-husband Will Kopelman - will be staying at home this Mother's Day amid the coronavirus pandemic, but is sending her support to other parents by partnering with Shutterfly and Baby2Baby to help deliver emergency bundles packed with basic essentials for families impacted by the global health crisis.

Plus, inside the care packages, the Golden Globe winner will leave handwritten notes of encouragement.

She added: ''I'm just one person, and it can be hard when things are so challenging because you just think, 'Nothing I do will make a dent in anything,' but I want to keep going and maybe accumulatively things will make a difference. But I also think that one thing makes a difference.''

The 'Santa Clarita Diet' star also recently launched her own blog where she keeps a written record of her experiences during the pandemic, to better connect with her fans.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''I love writing and I find that it is an art form that is quieter and more respectful and more personal right now for me than making a bunch of videos I might not feel right about the next day because they might be out of touch by then.

''I feel like we should tread extremely humbly, carefully and thoughtfully right now, and writing for me was the way I could find my voice in this time that felt at the right tone and the right volume.''