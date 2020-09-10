Drew Barrymore wants to keep her daughters out of the spotlight.

The 'Charlie's Angels' star has two daughters - Olive, seven, and Frankie, six - with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, and has said that whilst she loves talking about her life with her brood, she wants to keep the youngsters themselves away from fame for as long as possible.

She said: ''My life with my children, my feelings, that's all on the table. But [Olive and Frankie themselves] are not. Because of my life experiences, I'm not selling my brand on my kids. I won't do it. But to ignore that part of my life would make me an automaton. So it's really inventive to figure out how to bring them into the omelette and fold it in, in a way that feels appropriate for me.''

Drew, 45, also admitted she enjoys having a ''second to be alone'' when her daughters are with their father.

The 'Drew Barrymore Show' host - who was also previously married to Jeremy Thomas and Tom Green - is ''very close'' with her former spouse and his family, and says it has been important to ''validate'' their family dynamic as co-parents in order to create a ''positive reality'' for their brood.

Speaking to People magazine, she explained: ''If I actually get a second to be alone, I'm pretty psyched about it - I'm not going to lie. And what's amazing is they're not gone. They're with their dad and his family, who I'm very close with.

''One of the most important things I've learned as a single parent is how much you must validate a positive reality for children about your circumstances. These are the realities, they were not the dreams and goals, this was very difficult.''

Meanwhile, Drew recently said she would encourage her daughters to pursue acting careers, but wants them to wait until they're teenagers first.

She said: ''I would be the first person to help them, but not before 14 or 15.''