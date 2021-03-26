Drew Barrymore has given her "best advice" on how to find the right balance when it comes to exercising.
Drew Barrymore took her "whole life" to find the right balance when it comes to exercising.
The '50 First Dates' star was asked how she motivates herself to work out every day and admitted that she doesn't always feel like exercising and will sometimes skip fitness in favour of eating better.
Answering fans' questions on her 'Dear Drew' segment on 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: "The truth is, I don't find the Incentivisation to work out every day.
"My best advice is, [if] you don't feel like working out that day, that's OK. Maybe eat better that day. If you let it go for a couple days, get [back] on it for a couple days.
"You gotta find that balance, and it took me my whole life to get there. And you hardly ever, if never, walk away from a workout going, 'That was a waste of time.' You always feel better."
Elsewhere, the Flower Beauty founder gave her top tip for plucking eyebrows
She shared: "I have learned some very important rules about plucking eyebrows. First of all, wherever the hair is growing, you wanna pull in that direction. You are bound to have less ingrown hairs and avoid them altogether. Also, do not put make-up on right after fresh plucking. You've opened up those pores and you're kinda putting just dirty foundation in it."
Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that 'The Drew Barrymore Show' has been renewed for a second season.
The 'Blended' star's daytime talk show will be back on CBS later this year and has been praised by the network for being a source of optimism amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures commented: "Launching a daily syndicated show during a pandemic was a challenge no daytime show has ever had to face, but Drew and everyone on this team turned every obstacle into an opportunity and delivered a big, bright, fun hour of much-needed optimism to viewers every day.
“The show truly embodies Drew’s spirit, and we’re thrilled to be able to continue to provide our stations and viewers with another high-quality season this fall.”
The 46-year-old host is thrilled to be continuing the show and hailed it as her "dream job".
She said: “We launched this show in a pandemic, which made for a crazy, wonderful journey I never expected. This is my dream job, and I feel so lucky to get to do this for another year. I am so grateful to CBS Media Ventures and all our station partners for believing in us.”
Guests on the programme have included Cameron Diaz, Adam Sandler, Jessica Alba, and Drew's ex-husband, Tom Green.
