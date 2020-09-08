Drew Barrymore is set to reunite with her 'Charlie's Angels' co-stars for the inaugural episode of her daytime talk show.

The 45-year-old actress will be hosting the very first episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show' on Monday (14.09.20), and when she does, she'll be joined by her former co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, to celebrate almost 20 years since 'Charlie's Angels' first premiered in October 2000.

Drew's talk show will also see her reunite with longtime friend and collaborator Adam Sandler, as well as deliver a big surprise for a deserving family of essential workers in one of the show's signature segments known as, 'Designed by Drew'.

The second episode, which will air the following day, will then see Drew joined by Reese Witherspoon and Billy Eichner, who will play a new round of 'Would Drew Barrymore Like That?', a skit from the comedian's Emmy-nominated show.

Jane Fonda, Gabrielle Union and Christian Siriano round out the guests for the series's third episode before Charlize Theron and Tyra Banks join in on the fourth episode, with the week finishing with a fifth episode guest starring Billy Porter.

According to a press release, Drew is hoping her new talk show will bring ''information, inspiration, and entertainment to the daytime audience'' when it premieres next week.

The release read: ''Known world-wide for her infectious brand of humour and positivity, host Drew Barrymore will share her undeniably relatable point of view in this fresh and unique, multi-topic format.

''Drew will elevate, inspire and entertain with segments that reflect her personal passions including upbeat news, heartwarming human-interest stories, compelling lifestyle segments, celebrity guest interviews and collective experiences for viewers designed to enhance all our lives.''

Meanwhile, Drew last met up with Cameron, 48, and Lucy, 51, when the latter received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May 2019.

At the time, Lucy said: ''My dear Angels, it's a 20-year reunion. 20 years ago we were an elite crime-fighting team, and now look at us.''