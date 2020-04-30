Drew Barrymore is surprised by how well her children are ''handling'' quarantine.

The 'Miss You Already' hitmaker insists her kids - Olive, seven, and Frankie, six, who she has with her ex Will Kopelman - are ''doing really well'' with the current situation, where people have been forced to stay home amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: ''They're doing really well and my thing is if they're okay, then I have no right to be anything but okay. Things affect them in strange ways.'''

And Drew admits the mored ''difficult'' conversations for her and her kids include about how they can't see their friends or having playdates.

She added to People magazine: ''That was a lot of dialogue and conversation over weeks: 'Can I have a birthday party at some point?' It's the not being able to see other kids and playdates - those are more difficult conversations than some of the larger-picture pieces that I feel humble and amazed and grateful they're handling so well.''

Meanwhile, Drew previously confessed she has ''cried every day'' over homeschooling her children.

The 'Santa Clarita Diet' actress admitted: ''I don't know if there are good days and bad days. I think there are good hours and bad hour. I just tried to find routine with my kids. Go on a bike ride, take a car ride, break out the chalk and do hopscotch, board games, do seeding things in little cups and make signs and be inventive. And then school started. And it all went out the window. The minute I thought, 'Oh, I'm three weeks in. I've got this,' I cried every day, all day long. It was like every church and state. It was the messiest plate I've ever held in my life, to be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker.''