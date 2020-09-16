Drew Barrymore has been sworn off men.
Drew Barrymore has been sworn off men.
The 'Santa Clarita Diet' star - who divorced Will Kopelman in 2016 - is following Jane Fonda's advice to avoid the opposite sex.
Speaking on her own talk show, Drew shared: ''I'm not closed for business but I have been exactly in that mentality for the past five years, thinking I just don't have the bandwidth, I don't know if I'm willing to open up, I just can't fit it in.''
Back in 2018, Drew revealed she has come off dating sites.
The 45-year-old actress said: ''I got off [dating apps]. It was fun to try though. I've been working out there in the public since I was young so that myth of the blind date alluded me and I always wanted to do it so that was like a dating app for me. But then it's not blind on my side so it just, I don't know, doesn't work.''
And, even though she was desperate to get out there again after her split, Drew - who has Olive, seven, and Frankie, six - was shocked that none of her friends attempted to set her up with anyone.
She explained: ''None of my friends ever set me up! I think I have the same old friends for so long, were all in such a rhythm, we don't even think like that.''
Drew insists her main mission now is to prove to her two daughters that she's a strong woman, despite the struggles she has been.
She explained: ''I think that it's good for little girls to see that being self-employed, self-generated, self-inspired is a really important thing.
''But to remember there is no I in team, you do nothing on your own and it really takes a village to accomplish anything.''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
This may be a drama about breast cancer, but it's astutely written and played with...
Milly has rather a modest life as a community gardener, living on a boat in...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...
A grounding in the real-life story makes this film much less sentimental than it looks....
When Erin and Garrett have a chance meeting in a bar in New York, both...
Watch the trailer for Whip ItThe small town of Bodeen, Texas doesn't exactly have a...
Watch the trailer for Everybody's Fine Frank Goode's children are all grown up and they...
Music and Lyrics Trailer Alex Fletcher (Hugh Grant) is a washed-up '80s pop star who's...