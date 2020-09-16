Drew Barrymore has been sworn off men.

The 'Santa Clarita Diet' star - who divorced Will Kopelman in 2016 - is following Jane Fonda's advice to avoid the opposite sex.

Speaking on her own talk show, Drew shared: ''I'm not closed for business but I have been exactly in that mentality for the past five years, thinking I just don't have the bandwidth, I don't know if I'm willing to open up, I just can't fit it in.''

Back in 2018, Drew revealed she has come off dating sites.

The 45-year-old actress said: ''I got off [dating apps]. It was fun to try though. I've been working out there in the public since I was young so that myth of the blind date alluded me and I always wanted to do it so that was like a dating app for me. But then it's not blind on my side so it just, I don't know, doesn't work.''

And, even though she was desperate to get out there again after her split, Drew - who has Olive, seven, and Frankie, six - was shocked that none of her friends attempted to set her up with anyone.

She explained: ''None of my friends ever set me up! I think I have the same old friends for so long, were all in such a rhythm, we don't even think like that.''

Drew insists her main mission now is to prove to her two daughters that she's a strong woman, despite the struggles she has been.

She explained: ''I think that it's good for little girls to see that being self-employed, self-generated, self-inspired is a really important thing.

''But to remember there is no I in team, you do nothing on your own and it really takes a village to accomplish anything.''