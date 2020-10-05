Drew Barrymore thinks she's had many "interesting" hair choices over the years.



The '50 First Dates' star loves to try "new things" with her hair but she has "never regretted" any of them.



She said: "I have always loved playing with my hair and trying new things. I've had plenty of hairstyles that I look back on and think, well that was an interesting choice, but I have never regretted any of them."



And the 45-year-old actress misses "crimping irons" and other past trends.



She added: "I miss those days. The crimping irons, the bleach, the Sun-In - it was so fun. When I see people now, who take chances with haircuts, colours, and different styles, it makes me so happy."



Drew's new haircare range was concocted in "day-long sessions" at her home on "different hair textures".



She shared to Refinery29: "Some of my best friends are in the hair industry, and we had these day-long sessions at my house where we worked with all the prototypes on different hair textures and made adjustment. I have this philosophy of making every day pretty. It's about making utilitarian products we use every day - think on your kitchen counter or bathroom sink - look more fun and playful to make you happy."



Drew previously admitted she finds it "harder" to be confident the older she gets and she is much more self-conscious now.



She said: "It gets harder as you get older. I will see the monitor all the time at photoshoots and just think, 'Holy hell. I hate what I'm seeing. I don't feel good about myself. Where did my chin go? Why is it inside my neck? Why are my two eyes so different? Why does the hair not look right? Oh my god! My puffiness, my dark circles. I will literally eviscerate myself.' And I just think, 'You know what? Eventually, I don't want to do this anymore because I don't want to look at myself that way.'



"I loved Madonna. I loved Elton John. I always was drawn to people who ... Barbra Streisand, Jane Fonda. You never knew what they were going to look like as a character or in a movie or the way they were wearing their hair and makeup, the style. Cher. This was what inspired me growing up. I loved the theatrics, but I really loved the curiosity, the burning question of what are they going to do next, and then when they present that."