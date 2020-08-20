Drew Barrymore is obsessed with Olay Daily Facial Cloths and says the affordable product has made her ''skin washing routine so much more fun''
Drew Barrymore is obsessed with Olay Daily Facial Cloths.
The 45-year-old actress says the affordable product has made her ''skin washing routine so much more fun'' and admitted she is ''obsessed'' with the wipes.
Speaking in a video on Instagram, she said: ''I want to tell you something I have recently discovered in the last year. It's Olay Daily Facial Cloths. I have gone through many boxes.
''What I love about these cloths is I am an avid face washer, I wash a few times a day - at least twice. I have sensitive skin so for me, less is more, so because I like to wash a lot I keep it really simple. This experience gives me a spa experience every day.
''This is five in one; it's a slight exfoliator, you run it under a bit of water. It's a make-up remover, then it foams and cleans so nicely. It removes dirt, it soothes and smoothes the skin, gentle enough for daily use.
''It has made my skin washing routine so much more fun. I'm 45 years old, I didn't think I could find something that made me really look forward to washing my face. I am obsessed.''
Drew has been sharing beauty advice on her account with the hashtag BEAUTYJUNKIEWEEK and previously revealed she wants her older daughter Olive, seven, to take over her Flower Beauty business some day.
She said: ''If she could play with make-up all day long every day, she would be so happy. I always tell her, 'I hope that you maintain your interest in this because if we were ever to be successful enough as a brand to keep going, I would want you to work with us. To run things.' She also wants to be a veterinarian, so we'll see which way the pendulum swings.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
This may be a drama about breast cancer, but it's astutely written and played with...
Milly has rather a modest life as a community gardener, living on a boat in...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...
A grounding in the real-life story makes this film much less sentimental than it looks....
When Erin and Garrett have a chance meeting in a bar in New York, both...
Watch the trailer for Whip ItThe small town of Bodeen, Texas doesn't exactly have a...
Watch the trailer for Everybody's Fine Frank Goode's children are all grown up and they...
Music and Lyrics Trailer Alex Fletcher (Hugh Grant) is a washed-up '80s pop star who's...