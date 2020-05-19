Drew Barrymore is donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry.

The 45-year-old actress has joined forces with the company McCormick Spices to donate the large sum of money to the US non-profit and the donation will help to fund Covid-19 pandemic relief efforts for those who are facing food shortages.

Drew said in a statement on her Instagram: ''I'm so excited to be partnering with @mccormickspice to donate $1,000,000 to @nokidhungry to support the amazing work they're doing during this time to help those impacted by food insecurity.

''I am so honoured to be part of this moment! This is one of the most meaningful things I have ever been lucky enough to be a part of. Thank you @mccormickspice for including me in this abundant generosity (sic).''

The actress also revealed she will join McCormick for a live Instagram event, Taco Tuesday (19.05.20) and she encouraged her fans to tune in and cook along with her.

She said: ''Also! Join me on IG LIVE on Tuesday, May 19th from 6:30-7pm EDT for a very special night of fun and TACOS! I hope you and your family will join me live to make #TacosTogether - comment below and let me know what go-to taco ingredients YOU want to see me include... It's going to be the best #TacoTuesday EVER and we are helping so many together!!! #McCormickPartner (sic).''

A message on McCormick's Instagram account added: ''During this time, it's important that we all come together. That's why, we're excited to partner with @DrewBarrymore to make #TacosTogether! Join Drew on Tuesday, May 19th at 6:30-7PM ET as she goes live on her Instagram to make #TacosTogether. We'll also be making a $1 million donation to @NoKidHungry to help those impacted by food insecurity. We hope to see you for the best #TacoTuesday ever! (sic).''